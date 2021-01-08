Timely stops and some key free throws made the difference for the Elk Mound boys basketball team.
The Mounders stepped up late and held on for a 61-58 win over Mondovi on Friday. Ryan Bartig led the way with 16 points, while Kaden Russo added 11 of his own.
Elk Mound led by 11 at one point in the second half, but the Buffaloes had a stretch of five straight possessions ending in a 3-pointer to claw back in it. But the Mounders did enough on defense and from the charity stripe at the end to win it.
"Guys played well tonight," Mounders coach Michael Kessler said in a message to the Leader-Telegram. "Really fun one to be a part of."
Jarod Falkner led Mondovi with 20 points. Ryan Bohl, Nate Lew and Michael Jenson all had 10 points for Elk Mound.
Hudson 50, Eau Claire North 46: The Huskies led by seven at halftime, but the Raiders roared back in the second half. John Witcher led the way with 14 points for Hudson and Luke Healy added 12. Chad Kron had 15 points and five rebounds for North, finishing as the only Husky to score in double figures.
River Falls 53, Menomonie 51 (OT): The Wildcats outlasted the Mustangs in overtime as Zac Johnson made the game-winner with under two seconds left. He finished with a game-high 23 points. Noah Feddersen scored 17 points for Menomonie, and Brock Thornton added 13.
Eleva-Strum 61, Augusta 46: Ethan Karlstad's game-best 19 points powered the Cardinals to victory. Mitch Olson chipped in with 13 points for Eleva-Strum while Tyler Brixen led Augusta with 11.
Somerset 69, Rice Lake 51: The Warriors got 15 points from Nick Schlampp and 13 from Alex Belongia, but Somerset pulled away to victory.
Spring Valley 66, Boyceville 31: A well-balanced effort saw Connor Ducklow (20 points), Mike Bauer (15 points) and Nolan Stans (10 points) all score in double figures for the Cardinals. Connor Sempf led Boyceville with 12 points.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 45, Chippewa Falls 41: The Old Abes held off the Cardinals in a close one behind 15 points from Tessa Hazelton. Josie Barstad added nine points of her own for the Old Abes. Memorial had to overcome 20 points from Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig.
Hudson 60, Eau Claire North 39: Reanna Hutchinson and Brya Smith scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, but the Huskies fell to the Big Rivers-leading Raiders. Sophia Jonas scored 16 to lead Hudson.
Osseo-Fairchild 59, Altoona 46: Eleice Dahl tallied a game-high 15 points and Madison Hugdahl added 13 of her own as the Thunder earned a Western Cloverbelt victory. Brooke McCune added 12 points for Osseo-Fairchild, while Mya Martenson led the Rails with 14 points.
McDonell 48, Cadott 28: Lauryn Deetz led all scorers with 13 points, propelling the Macks past the Hornets. Destiny Baughman chipped in with 10 points for McDonell. Jada Kowalczyk and Laken Ryan scored eight each for Cadott.
Durand 73, Boyceville 27: Twelve different Panthers scored as Durand cruised to victory. Madisyn Kilboten led the way with 11 points, and Madison Sand and Addison Weiss both added nine of their own.
Melrose-Mindoro 55, Eleva-Strum 39: Madison Schultz scored 17 points for the Cardinals, but they couldn't close the gap on the Mustangs. Paige Hanner tallied 10 points for Eleva-Strum.
Girls hockey
Fox Cities 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2: Brianna Buonincontro and Ella Ausman scored for the Sabers, but they couldn't quite take down the two-time defending state champion. Caroline O'Dell made 30 saves in net for CFM.