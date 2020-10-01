The Menomonie cross country teams showcased their depth on Thursday.
The Mustangs boys and girls both won their respective team titles at the Chi-Hi Invitational at Lake Wissota. Isabella Jacobsen won the girls race to lead the Mustangs, clocking in at 18 minutes, 50.9 seconds. Teammate Madeline Palmer was right behind, taking second place to secure a one-two finish for Menomonie.
The top finisher for the Mustang boys, Patrick Schwartz, took third. But five runners placed in the top 10 for Menomonie, ensuring the team title would be theirs. Morgan Selchow was sixth, Connor Norby seventh, Jude Ogden ninth and Ethan Phillips 10th.
In the girls race, Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason took third while Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald was fourth. Menomonie’s Ali Ruch was eighth.
River Falls’ Grant Magnuson won the boys race. Chippewa Falls’ Lukas Wagner placed fourth and Rice Lake’s Derek Penzkover was fifth.
Osseo-Fairchild Invite: McDonell’s Dan Anderson stayed unbeaten this season, finishing a sliver over 17 minutes to edge Cadott’s Peter Weir by seven seconds in a tight boys race.
Altoona’s Evan Moss took third and Cadott’s Tad Weiss was fourth. McDonell won the team title, with help from Eddie Mittermeyer (sixth), Luke Newton (eighth) and Jake Siegenthaler (ninth).
In the girls race, Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders picked up another victory. She beat out Altoona’s Mercedes Romo for first place by 17 seconds, finishing in 21:06.7. McDonell’s Ellie Eckes took third, Osseo-Fairchild’s Aurora Wier was fourth and Altoona’s Lauren Theyerl was fifth.
Altoona won the team title with three runners in the top 10. Fall Creek took second.
Ladysmith Invite: Barron’s Marcus Peterson took first place in the boys race, holding off Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson by 28 seconds.
Fellow Bloomer runner Anders Michaelson ran to a fourth-place finish, while Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Joseph Jensen was fifth.
Northwestern won the boys team title, followed by Bloomer in second.
Barron’s Fran Peterson was the girls medalist. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser rounded out the top three, with Natalie Poppe (second) and Lana Blumer (third) clocking in behind Peterson.
Girls golf
New Richmond regional: In Division 1, Menomonie placed fourth in the team standings to advance to next week’s sectional.
Lauren Kado led the Mustangs with a 16th-place finish individually after carding a 106. Kira Nevin was a handful of strokes back at 112, good for 18th, and Lauren McNally (119) tied for 19th.
New Richmond won the regional title, while Hudson and River Falls were second and third, respectively. New Richmond’s Lanie Veenendall was the medalist after shooting a 74, which won by seven strokes.
Chippewa Falls took fifth in the team standings, but Sydney Trinrud shot a 103 to take 13th individually.
Northwestern regional: In Division 2, Flambeau and Ladysmith advanced to sectionals by taking second and third, respectively.
Rice Lake had two individual qualifiers in Anna Marie Jones (tied for seventh) and Emma VandeVoort (ninth). Cumberland’s Alleah Anderson (10th) and Barron’s Claire Bartlett (tied for 11th) also moved on to sectionals.
Shyla Applebee and Abby Bratanich led Flambeau by tying for second, with both Falcons shooting a 98. Jackie Wallin of Ladysmith carded a 102 to tie for fourth.
Spooner won the team title, led by Molly Arf’s medalist performance.
Volleyball
Elk Mound 3, Spring Valley 0: McKenna Diermeier led the Mounders with nine kills and 20 digs, while Susan Marquardt and Chloe Simpson had five kills and Morgan Kinblom added 19 assists. Elk Mound moved to 5-1 with the 25-8, 25-18, 25-10 triumph.
Chippewa Falls 3, Rice Lake 0: The Cardinals moved to 5-2 with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-21 victory. Amber Thaler led the team with nine kills in addition to five digs, while Paige Steinmetz trailed closely behind with eight kills. Isabelle Eslinger led the squad with 17 digs.
Fall Creek 3, Stanley-Boyd 0: The Crickets won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19. Emily Madden made 17 digs for Fall Creek, while Gianna Vollrath led the offense with 11 kills. Sam Olson distributed 15 assists.
Emily Brenner had 11 kills for the Orioles.
Cadott 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1: The Hornets got 52 assists from Haylee Rowe and 18 kills apiece by Makenna Barone and Jada Kowalczyk. The Thunder won the third set 25-17, but couldn’t pull off a comeback.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Gilmanton 2: The two Dairyland squads traded set wins before the Hornets were finally able to pull of a 20-18 victory in the fifth.
Whitehall 3, Blair-Taylor 1: The Norse dropped the first set, but won three straight to secure the win.
Girls tennis
Regis 7, Pacelli 0: The Ramblers only dropped one set as a team to move to 16-1 on the season. Arianna Smith earned the victory in the No. 1 singles spot, while the team of Caitlin Klink and Evie Shepich prevailed in No. 1 doubles.