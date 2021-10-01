Aiden Rosemeyer had the hot hand on Friday night, and the Thorp football team rode it all the way to a resounding victory.
Rosemeyer accounted for six total touchdowns — four through the air, two on the ground — as the Cardinals defeated Owen-Withee 54-6 in Thorp. He threw for 241 yards on 8 of 12 passing and added 20 more yards on the ground.
Two of the touchdown passes went to Logan Hanson, who had 188 all-purpose yards. He also scored a rushing touchdown.
Ashton Kroeplin and Ryan Raether caught Rosemeyer's other two touchdown passes.
Fall Creek 26, Elk Mound 12: Cameron Matzke caught three touchdown passes and the Crickets shut out the Mounders in the second half to move a win away from qualifying for the postseason. The Fall Creek defense forced Elk Mound into two turnovers in the final 24 minutes of action to help seal a win.
Fall Creek took a 13-12 advantage on a touchdown with four seconds remaining in the first half, driving 80 yards in the final minute to get to the end zone for the go-ahead score.
Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire Memorial 7: Owen Krista ran for a pair of touchdowns and Brayden Warwick accounted for two more scores as the Cardinals picked up a Big Rivers victory.
Chi-Hi scored the game's first 35 points. Karson Bowe gave the Cardinals the lead with an 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before Krista found the end zone twice in the second. Warwick threw a 3-yard score to Mason Monarski between Krista's two scores.
Bowe finished with 115 rushing yards on 15 carries, and Krista took 11 carries for 104 yards.
Reese Woerner ran for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Old Abes. Ryan Thompson threw for 87 yards.
Durand 46, Osseo-Fairchild 16: Simon Bauer ran for four touchdowns and Dawson Hartung added three of his own as the Panthers rolled to victory.
Durand scored the game's first 46 points before the Thunder got on the board. Bauer carried the ball nine times for 259 yards, good for an average of about 29 yards per rush. Hartung's 13 carries went for 133 yards.
Ethan Abram returned a kick 79 yards for a touchdown for the Thunder, and Shane Fletcher added a four-yard scoring run.
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0: Logan Burzynski filled in at quarterback for starter Carsen Hause without missing a beat, leading the Orioles to a convincing win over the Warriors.
Burzynski was 13 of 17 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns for Stanley-Boyd. He threw two scores to Brady Potaczek and another to Cooper Nichols.
Nichols had a big night on both sides of the ball. He ran for a touchdown and recovered a fumble for another in the third quarter.
McDonell 48, New Auburn 12: Grant Smiskey passed for 237 yards and a pair of scores as the Macks stayed unbeaten at 6-0. Dale Tetrault hauled in seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Augusta 28, Blair-Taylor 0: The Beavers rode a dominant defensive showing, holding the Wildcats to 152 yards of offense in a shutout to stay unbeaten.
Offensively, Marcus Livingston led Augusta with 142 rushing yards and a touchdown. Brennan King was equally effective, running the ball 12 times for 119 yards and a touchdown.
Ben Dickensen and Levi White also ran for touchdowns for Augusta, which improved to 7-0 this fall.
Cumberland 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26: Edward Chafer ran rampant, finding the end zone five times while compiling 213 rushing yards for the Beavers.
Chafer scored once in the first quarter, twice in the second and twice in the third. His longest scoring run went for 43 yards.
Cumberland fared well through the air, too. Maddux Allen completed all 11 of his passes for 186 yards and a score. Gavin Jarchow caught six of those throws for 65 yards in addition to rushing for 82 yards.
Northwestern 56, Bloomer 12: The Tigers rode an enormous second quarter, scoring 42 points in the period to pull away from the Blackhawks.
Marcus Harelstad scored both of Bloomer's touchdowns. He caught a 34-yard pass from Jack Strand and ran for a 37-yard score. Strand threw for 228 yards on 16 completions.
Spring Valley 43, Clear Lake 7: The Cardinals had little trouble dispatching the Warriors. Connor Ducklow ran for a pair of scores as Spring Valley built a 36-0 lead.
Brady Bednarek, Diego Schmitt, Tristan Neisinger and Cade Stasiek also scored rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals. Bednarek led the team with 70 rushing yards, and Justin Rielly added 61 of his own.
Arcadia 34, Altoona 22: Marsten Salsbury caught three passes for 157 yards and Zavondre Cole rushed for 58 yards on just six carries but the Railroaders still suffered a Coulee Conference defeat. Arcadia ended the game on a 14-0 run through the third and fourth quarters for a come-from-behind victory. Leading the charge was Kaden Updike, who rushed for 112 yards and passed for 104. Brian Sokup rushed for 149.
Ben Kuenkel passed for 170 yards for Altoona on four competions.
Pepin/Alma 42, Independence/Gilmanton 20: The Indees got three passing touchdowns from Hunter Guenther, but couldn't keep up with the Eagles.
Guenther completed five passes for 167 yards. Ben Pyka ran for 81 yards on 17 carries in addition to catching an 87-yard touchdown pass from Guenther.
Evan Olson had two touchdown catches for Pepin/Alma.
St. Croix Falls 41, Barron 14: Dayo Oye put the game away early for the Saints, rushing for four touchdowns in the first quarter. The Golden Bears never recovered.
Oye finished with 160 yards on 15 carries. The Saints rushed for 287 yards collectively.
Colin Kappel and Gavin Gordon connected on a pair of passing touchdowns for Barron. Kappel hit Gordon with 40- and 48-yard scoring throws in the second half.