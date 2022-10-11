A Colfax/Elk Mound golfer fwrapped up her state tournament appearance as the division-two individual runner-up. Belle Kongshaug finished Monday’s round right at 72 strokes, by the end of Tuesday, she was seven strokes over par for a combined score of 151, which put her 2 strokes behind state champion Ava Salay from Prescott.
The Altoona/Regis girls team ended up in third place behind Prescott and the Prairie School with a team total of 751 between Monday and Tuesday. Prescott and the Prairie School tied for first with 684 points apiece.
Hayward golfer Alyson Reier was 23rd after finishing with 190 strokes.
Prescott's Rhi Stutz tied for eighth individually with 168 points, and Karalynn Skinner from Altoona/Regis finished with 176 strokes for 15th individually. Skinner's teammate Elli Anderson found herself in a three-way tie for 19th individually after accumulating 185 strokes between the two days. Lydia Jensen's 193 strokes placed her 25th, and made her the final of the local golfers to place in the top 25 at University Ridge.
Mattie Albright finished Monday with 106 strokes, and Tuesday with 97 for a combined 203 and 31st Place individually. Lauren Anderson scored 100 the first day, and 106 the second for 32nd Place.
Earlier this season, the Altoona/Regis girls indicated a team trip to state was one of their goals. At that time coach Chris Anderson believed he had the combination of talent and experience necessary for that goal to become reality.
Gabbi Matzek from Prescott shot a 177 finish 16th, her teammate Maddie Reiter was 24th after 191 strokes.