A Colfax/Elk Mound golfer fwrapped up her state tournament appearance as the division-two individual runner-up. Belle Kongshaug finished Monday’s round right at 72 strokes, by the end of Tuesday, she was seven strokes over par for a combined score of 151, which put her 2 strokes behind state champion Ava Salay from Prescott.

The Altoona/Regis girls team ended up in third place behind Prescott and the Prairie School with a team total of 751 between Monday and Tuesday. Prescott and the Prairie School tied for first with 684 points apiece.