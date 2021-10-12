The Immanuel Lutheran volleyball team maintained a perfect record in the Dairyland Conference with a commanding 3-0 sweep of Blair-Taylor on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
The Lancers beat the Wildcats 25-8, 25-6, 25-11 to improve to 9-0 in conference play.
Allie Schierenbeck passed 16 assists to lead the Lancers. Annie Oster hit a team-high 9 kills and served five aces. Claire Schierenbeck served nine aces of her own, and Faith Kazemba made 17 digs defensively.
Chippewa Falls 3, Rice Lake 0: The Cardinals set up a winner-take-all Big Rivers championship against River Falls on Thursday by sweeping the Warriors. Paige Steinmetz had 18 kills to lead the way and Sophie Robinson added 10 kills and 10 digs.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Neillsville 0: The Thunder won a Cloverbelt crossover match against the Warriors. They got 17 kills from Brooke McCune and nine more from Mariah Steinke.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Colby 0: The Orioles swept their Cloverbelt crossover match. Emily Brenner hit 15 kills to power the offense, and Lily Hoel had two blocks to reach 200 for her career.
Bloomer 3, Gilman 0: The Blackhawks earned a sweep in the Cloverbelt crossover, riding 11 kills from Bella Seibel and 16 assists from Paige Jacobs. Madison Faschingbauer made 10 digs.
Cadott 3, Spencer 0: The Western Cloverbelt continued its dominance in the crossover as the Hornets swept the Rockets. Lauryn Goettl and Elly Eiler had eight kills each to lead Cadott.
Altoona 3, Ellsworth 0: The Rails swept the Panthers in Middle Border Conference action.
Colfax 3, Elmwood/Plum City 2: The Vikings held on after the Wolves recovered from a 2-0 deficit, winning the fifth set 16-14. Madison Barstad had 23 kills and Maci Harvey made 30 digs for Colfax.
Augusta 3, Alma/Pepin 2: The Beavers mounted an impressive rally after dropping the third set 25-10 to fall behind 2-1. They won the fourth set 25-23 and the fifth 16-14.
Durand 3, Mondovi 1: The Panthers came back after dropping the first set, winning the next three 25-20, 25-16, 25-18.
Eleva-Strum 3, Whitehall 0: The Cardinals swept the Norse, highlighted by a narrow 30-28 triumph in the final set.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Independence 1: Miah Breheim hit 14 kills and seven aces while Liza Cummings added nine kills and four aces as the Hornets held off the Indees.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 1: Jared Nunez, Wesley Paul and Ben Zumwalt all scored to power the Old Abes to a victory in their regular season finale. Liam Junker and Lukas Olson added assists for Memorial, while keepers Brody Luepke and Enrique Torres combined to make three saves.
Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 0: Landon Brunke scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Cardinals blanked the Huskies in their conference finale. Mitchell Romunstand and Gubgnit Mason also scored for Chi-Hi, while Steel Brooke posted the shutout in net.
Altoona 7, Black River Falls 0: Manuel Aguilar tallied a pair of goals and Bardy Johnson added a goal with two assists as the Rails cruised by the Tigers. Quentin Wheeler, Manuel Caserta, Tyler Goodwin and Trent Giere also scored for Altoona, which posted its first shutout of the season.