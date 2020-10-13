The McDonell boys cross country team is on top of the Cloverbelt Conference again.
The Macks won the conference title on Tuesday in Marshfield, their fourth Cloverbelt championship in a row.
Junior Dan Anderson led the way, earning medalist honors with his first-place finish. He held off Colby/Abbotsford’s Chase Oehmichen by just over five seconds.
McDonell’s Luke Newton (12th), Eddie Mittermeyer (14th), Jake Siegenthaler (15th) and Max Hauser (18th) all nabbed top-20 finishes to help the Macks clinch the title.
Cadott’s Peter Weir took third, while Altoona’s Evan Moss and Ayden Darnell were sixth and eighth, respectively. The Rails took second place as a team. Cadott was fourth.
Colby won the girls conference title, and Loyal-Greenwood’s Savannah Schley was the individual champion. Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders took second place, clocking in about 13 seconds after Schley.
Altoona’s Mercedes Romo was third and McDonell’s Ellie Eckes took fifth. Other local runners also cracked the top 10: Stanley-Boyd’s Janelle Schesel (seventh), Osseo-Fairchild’s Aurora Wier (eighth) and Fall Creek’s Alison Dubiel (10th).
Altoona took second place as a team with help from Ava Gunderson (11th). Fall Creek took third, and Regis was fifth. The Ramblers’ top finisher was Eydie Myers (14th).
Heart O’ North Championship: Barron had the league’s two individual champions in Fran Peterson and Marcus Peterson.
Fran cruised to victory in the girls race, beating second place by over 28 seconds. Marcus won the boys race by 10 seconds.
Northwestern won the boys team title, while Hayward was the girls champion.
The Bloomer boys took second in the team standings, driven by freshmen Lucas Anderson (third) and Anders Michaelsen (fourth). Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Joseph Jensen took sixth individually, and Ladysmith’s Ethan Stewart was eighth.
On the girls side, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Natalie Poppe (third) and Lana Blumer (fourth) secured top five finishes. Fellow Bulldog Rebecca York was ninth. Barron’s Rylee Stauner (sixth) and Cameron’s Taylor Severt (eighth) also finished in the top 10.
The Cameron girls took second place as a squad. Barron was third and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser fourth.
Lakeland Championship: Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton was the girls individual champion in a dominant performance. The junior won by 37 seconds.
Bruce’s Rehanna Hopkins took seventh in the girls race. Unity won the title.
In the boys race, New Auburn’s Elijah Lopez was the top local finisher at 16th. Grantsburg was the champion.
Middle Border Championship: Baldwin-Woodville’s Bekah Luckwaldt had the best finish among local runners, taking sixth in the girls race. The Blackhawk girls took fifth as a team.
Girls golf
WIAA state tournament: Ladysmith senior Jackie Wallin posted a 27-hole score of 145 across two days, finishing up the Division 2 state tournament in 15th place on Tuesday in Kohler.
Wallin carded a 97 in Tuesday’s final round, and finished 20 strokes back of state champion Lauren Haen on the leaderboard.
Wallin was the top local finisher. Regis/Altoona’s Elli Anderson scored a 103 in the final round, finishing the tournament at 157 and in a tie for 25th overall, while teammate Lydia Jensen took 34th with a two-round score of 168.
Prescott won the team state championship in Division 2, edging The Prairie School by 19 strokes.
Brookfield Central won the Division 1 team championship, while Arrowhead’s Jessica Guiser was the individual champion. The Division 1 field didn’t feature any local golfers.
Volleyball
McDonell 3, Columbus Catholic 0: The Macks swept a crossover matchup against the Eastern Cloverbelt winner to become the overall Cloverbelt champion.
Sidney Rice and Kaitlyn Ortmann hit 10 kills apiece for the Macks, while Maggie Craker registered 27 assists and 18 digs. Ella Haley served four aces for McDonell, which finished the conference season with an 8-0 record.
Regis 3, Gilman 0: Bella Behrnedt hit a team-high 10 kills to lead the Ramblers, with Rachel Szepienic close behind with nine of her own. Makenna Rohrscheib added 28 assists and five aces.
Fall Creek 3, Colby 0: The Crickets won the second-place Cloverbelt crossover match behind 19 kills from Gianna Vollrath. Sam Olson added 26 assists and five aces for Fall Creek, and Emily Madden made 15 digs.
Cadott 3, Owen-Withee 0: Makenna Barone powered the Hornets’ offense with 10 kills and Jada Kowalczyk chipped in with seven more. Lauryn Goettl made 14 digs on defense and served three aces.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Greenwood 0: Twenty-five digs from Kayte Licht and 12 kills from Lily Hoel helped the Orioles win a Cloverbelt crossover matchup. Emily Brenner and Taylor Schuebel added seven kills apiece.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 0: The Lancers had to battle in a close 25-23 second set, but won the first and third by 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Colfax 3, Glenwood City 2: The Vikings captured a five-set thriller, winning the final set 15-10. Madison Barstad hit 12 kills for Colfax, while Maci Harvey made 22 digs.
Elk Mound 3, Durand 0: The Mounders swept the match from their Dunn-St. Croix Conference foe, winning 25-18, 25-22, 25-20.
Eleva-Strum 3, Alma Center Lincoln 1: The Cardinals took every set but the third, with a 25-22 score in the fourth set serving as the clincher.
Bloomer 3, Ladysmith 0: Megan Bischel tallied 11 kills, Josie Kostner made 10 digs defensively and Amelia Herrick registered 16 assists for the Blackhawks.
Barron 3, Cameron 0: The Golden Bears won each set by at least five points to capture a Heart O’ North Conference victory.
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Independence 2: The Mustangs took the decisive set 15-11 to win the match in five sets.
Boys soccer
New Richmond 3, Chippewa Falls 1: Ethan Trowbridge scored the lone goal for the Cardinals, assisted by Gubgnit Mason. Steel Brooke tallied six saves in net for Chi-Hi.
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 1: The Warriors earned a Big Rivers win, knocking in three goals.