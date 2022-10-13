Regis at Mondovi football

Regis’ Carson Tait carries the ball against Mondovi on Oct. 1 in Mondovi.

 Photo by Branden Nall

A 49-point first half lifted the Regis football team to a 56-13 victory over Neillsville/Grant on Thursday at Carson Park to clinch another Cloverbelt Conference championship.

The Ramblers finished 7-0 in conference play to win the title and successfully defend last year’s championship. It also finished off an undefeated regular season at 9-0.