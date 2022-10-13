A 49-point first half lifted the Regis football team to a 56-13 victory over Neillsville/Grant on Thursday at Carson Park to clinch another Cloverbelt Conference championship.
The Ramblers finished 7-0 in conference play to win the title and successfully defend last year’s championship. It also finished off an undefeated regular season at 9-0.
Regis followed a similar pattern it’s used for most of the season. The Ramblers built a huge lead in the first half and cruised from there. They scored 21 points in the first quarter and added 28 more in the second.
Ian Andrews ran for and caught a score in the first half for Regis, and Zander Rockow added two rushing touchdowns before halftime. Evrett Tait, Carson Tait and Nick Lockie also got into the end zone as Regis built a 48-6 halftime advantage. Kolton Rockow had a rushing touchdown in the second half.
Bryce Erickson threw and ran for a score for Neillsville/Granton.
McDonell 45, Prairie Farm 6: The Macks were in control from start to finish to clinch the CWC West championship, finishing with a perfect 6-0 mark in conference play.
Dale Tetrault accounted for three touchdowns in the first half as McDonell built a 25-point lead at the break. Dawson Moulton also scored in the first half for the Macks.
Owen-Withee 60, Thorp 40: The Blackhawks won a high-scoring affair over the Cardinals to take home the CWC East title. They handed Thorp its first loss of the season in doing so, and capped an undefeated regular season of their own.
Cross country
Dunn-St. Croix championship: Colfax’s Molly Heidorn won the fourth conference title of her career by finishing in 19 minutes, 10.57 seconds.
She held off Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter by 11 seconds to win. Heidorn guided the Vikings to the team championship.
Glenwood City’s JJ Williams was the boys champion, winning by five seconds ahead of Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen.
Middle Border championship: Altoona’s Greta Peters was the conference runner-up, finishing in 19 minutes, 44.4 seconds to take second in the girls race. The Rails finished in sixth as a team.
In the boys meet, Altoona’s Levi Day took seventh and was the top local runner. Baldwin-Woodville’s Ian Findlay was right behind in eighth. Altoona took third in the team standings.
Volleyball
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Augusta 1: The Lancers finished off an unbeaten run through the Dairyland Conference to clinch the league crown. The match was tied 1-1 before Immanuel won the final two sets to earn the conference title.
River Falls 3, Menomonie 0: The Wildcats swept the Mustangs to lock up second place in the Big Rivers standings.
Rice Lake 3, New Richmond 0: The Warriors won their regular season finale, sweeping the Tigers in Big Rivers play. They won 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.
Elmwood/Plum City 3, Spring Valley 1: The Wolves won the first two sets and staved off a comeback to clinch the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title. Spring Valley won the third set, but the Wolves sealed it in the fourth. Both teams were 6-0 entering the final conference match of the season.
Cornell 3, Flambeau 0: The Chiefs wrapped up their East Lakeland Conference championship with a sweep of the Falcons. Cornell won 36 of the 37 sets it played in conference matches. Michayla Turchen had seven kills and eight digs in the win.
Durand-Arkansaw 3, Boyceville 0: The Panthers swept the Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix meeting. They won every set by four-plus points.
Northwestern 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Bulldogs came up short against the Tigers in a Heart O’ North clash. Kayla Paulsen had 11 kills for Northwestern.
Blair-Taylor 3, Gilmanton 0: The Wildcats won the first set by 15 points and never looked back in a Dairyland sweep.
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Independence 0: The Indees battled in each set, but fell to the Pirates in a Dairyland match. Each set was decided by four points or fewer.
Barron 3, Cameron 1: The Golden Bears built a two-set lead and fought off a comeback to score a Heart O’ North win.
Boys soccer
Baldwin-Woodville 2, Rice Lake 1: The Blackhawks doubled up the Warriors in a nonconference match.