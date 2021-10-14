Durand walked away with plenty of accolades from Thursday’s Dunn-St. Croix Conference cross country championships.
The Panthers girls earned the league title as a team, and Parker Schneider was the individual champion on the boys side.
Chloe Auth led a pack of Panthers in the girls race, taking sixth. All five of Durand’s top finishers placed in the top 14.
Schneider won the individual conference title for the boys, clocking in at 17 minutes, 2.4 seconds. It was his third consecutive Dunn-St. Croix championship. Spring Valley won the boys team title. Ian Hazen of Elk Mound took second individually.
Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was the individual girls champion, finishing in 20:42.6. Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter took second and Elk Mound’s Ellie Schiszik finished third.
Middle Border Championships: Altoona’s Greta Peters was the top local runner, taking third place in the girls race. Ayden Darnell (seventh) and Joey Ludy (ninth) led the Rails boys.
Volleyball
River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls 0: The Wildcats won the de facto Big Rivers Conference championship match, sweeping the Cardinals to take the league title. Both entered the match unbeaten in the BRC. The highlight was a 25-23 first set.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, New Richmond 1: The Old Abes got 15 kills from Mya Gerlach and 10 digs each from Emma Miller, Maja Anderson and Lizzie Adams. Memorial won the final two sets to secure a Big Rivers triumph.
Colfax 3, Glenwood City 0: The Vikings clinched the Dunn-St. Croix title by sweeping the Hilltoppers. Jeanette Hydukovich led the charge with 11 kills, and Madison Barstad added nine kills and 16 assists.
Colfax finished conference play 7-0 to secure the league championship.
Fall Creek 3, Columbus Catholic 2: The Crickets won the Cloverbelt crossover championship, defeating the winners of the Eastern Cloverbelt. Fall Creek took the fifth set 15-11.
Gianna Vollrath hit 27 kills and made 17 digs, while Sam Olson added 10 kills, 20 digs and 20 assists. Anika Steinke also had 20 assists. Hannah Herrem made a team-high 27 digs.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Gilmanton 0: The Lancers finished off their Dairyland Conference championship with an unbeaten record in league play. Claire Schierenbeck served nine aces and made 16 assists, while Annie Oster led Immanuel Lutheran with 11 kills.
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Augusta 1: The Beavers equalized in the second set but weren’t able to stick with the Pirates in Dairyland action.
Football
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 11, Barron 8: The Bulldogs secured their first victory of the season with help from Han Johnson’s 29-yard, go-ahead field goal in the third quarter.
Johnson’s kick put the Bulldogs ahead 9-8. It came after Carter Kummet ran for a 1-yard score in the second quarter to cut Barron’s lead to 8-6.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser added a safety in the fourth quarter. Kummet ran for 100 yards on 14 carries, and Johnson added 34 rushing yards of his own.
Boys soccer
Chippewa Falls 4, Tomah 1: Landon Brunke notched a pair of goals, and Ethan Sarauer and JJ Bowe also scored for the Cardinals. Brunke also tallied an assist, and Steel Brooke made one save in goal for Chi-Hi.