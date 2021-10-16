The Menomonie girls cross country team earned some hardware on Saturday, winning the Big Rivers Conference championship in Eau Claire.
Isabella Jacobsen led the way, taking first place individually for the Mustangs. Madeline Palmer (eighth) and Helen Chen (ninth) also finished in the top 10 for Menomonie.
Jacobsen finished in 17 minutes, 32.1 seconds. Eau Claire North's Katie Rassbach took third, Rice Lake's Alexi MacDonald was fourth and Eau Claire Memorial's Jillian Heth placed fifth.
Chippewa Falls' Lukas Wagner was the boys individual champion and Hudson won the team title. Wagner set a new Chi-Hi record with a time of 15:56.2. Memorial's Will Sylvester took third and teammate Colin Hanson placed fourth.
Cloverbelt Championships: The McDonell boys secured a conference title, with Dan Anderson taking first place individually to power the surge. The Macks had three runners place in the top 20.
Anderson clocked in at 17:01.9, holding off second-place Lucas Anderson of Bloomer by just under 22 seconds. Cadott's Peter Weir took third place. Stanley-Boyd had three runners finish in the top 10.
Colby won the girls conference championship. Fall Creek's Jenna Anders was the top local runner, taking second place individually. Regis' Eydie Meyers and Carly Borst took third and fourth, respectively.