A handful of local doubles teams have reached the Round of 16 at the WIAA Division 2 individual state tennis tournament.
Regis' Adrienne Morning/Teigan Petersilka and Altoona's Averie Varsho/Ally Wagner won their opening matches on Thursday in Kohler, leaving them among the final 16 duos left in the bracket.
Morning and Petersilka won a tight match against Rice Lake's Paige Diercks and Lexington Berger, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8. The Ramblers duo will take on Catholic Memorial's Emily Dorow and Jeslyn Singson on Friday morning.
Varsho and Wagner moved on via a sweep of Roncalli/Two Rivers' Erin Schermetzler and Ashlyn Dellemann, 6-1, 6-1. The Rails' top doubles team will play Luther's Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe on Friday in the Round of 16.
Barron's Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome, the No. 4 seed at the tournament, had a bye into the Round of 16.
Regis' Caitlin Klink and Evie Shepich fell in their opening match to Pacelli's Ella Schroeder and Marissa Stolt, 6-3, 6-2.
In Division 2 singles, Altoona's Morgan Dekan — the No. 7 seed at the tournament — defeated West Salem's Madigan Freng 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the Round of 16. She takes on Fox Valley Lutheran's Olivia Pethan on Friday.
Rice Lake's Alexa Robarge dropped her first match to Waupun's Alysa Pattee 6-4, 6-2. Regis' Arianna Smith fell to Aquinas' Fiona O'Flaherty 6-1, 6-2.
In Division 1 singles, Menomonie's Haley Hastings fell to Hudson's Sophia Jonas in her opening match, 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, the Mustangs' duo of Brooke Evans and Lindsay Kaufman lost their opening match against Kimberly's Abby Osterman and JeanMarie Lorentz 6-0, 6-0.
Cross country
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championships: Spring Valley's boys and Durand's girls captured team conference titles Thursday at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand. Earning individual medalist honors were Durand's Parker Schneider (16:42.75) and Colfax's Molly Heidorn.
Elk Mound finished second on the boys side and Colfax second on the girls. Rounding out the top five finishers for boys were Spring Valley's Charlie Maier, Glenwood City's JJ Williams and Elk Mound's Ian Hazen and Aiden Schiferl. Finishing two through five among girls were Glenwood City's Bella Simmons, Mondovi's Courtney Stadter, Glenwood City's Kendall Schutz and Colfax's Ansley Olson.
Volleyball
Elk Mound 3, Durand 0: McKenna Diermeier led the Mounders with 12 kills and 14 digs as the team moved to 8-2 on the season. Susan Marquardt added 10 kills, while Morgan Kinblom had 31 assists.
Fall Creek 3, Neillsville 0: Sam Olson had 18 assists, 11 digs and seven aces as the Crickets earned a straight set victory to move to 12-2 on the year.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Augusta 0: The Lancers celebrated an unusual road senior night with a win, with Erica Oster notching 14 kills as the team moved to 10-0.
Cadott 3, Gilman 1: Makenna Barone had 12 kills and four blocks and Lauryn Goettl had 22 digs and five aces for the Hornets.
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 1: The Mustangs nearly forced a fifth set, but Rice Lake was able to hold on in a 26-24 fourth frame.
Alma/Pepin 3, Blair-Taylor 2: Abby Thompson had 11 kills and seven aces, but her Wildcats fell 15-11 in the decisive fifth set.