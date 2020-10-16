Regis' Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka made it to the third round of the Division 2 individual state tournament on Friday, putting them among the top eight doubles duos at the event, but were eliminated 6-0, 6-3 by Luther's Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe at Sports Core Health and Racquet Club in Kohler.
Morning and Petersilka bested Catholic Memorial's Emily Dorow and Jeslyn Singson 6-3, 7-6, in the second round to go further than any other competitors from the Leader-Telegram's primary coverage area. They will get a chance to compete for fifth place Saturday in a four-team bracket, opening up against Ava Hoffmann and Lily Montes of Kohler at 10:15 a.m.
Two other local doubles pairings, Altoona's Averie Varsho and Ally Wagner and Barron's Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome, fell in the second round Friday.
Varsho and Wagner dropped a 6-2, 7-6 match against Luther's Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe, who earned a bye to the second round. The Rails pairing made it to Day 2 thanks to a victory against Roncalli/Two Rivers' Erin Schermetzler and Ashlyn Dellemann on Thursday.
Brunkow and Jerome, who also earned a bye to the second round, were defeated in a tight three-set battle by Aquinas' Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill, 7-6, 1-6, 7-5.
Altoona's Morgan Dekan, the lone local singles player to make it to Day 2 in D2, had her outstanding prep tennis career end with a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Fox Valley Lutheran's Olivia Pethan in the second round. The first player in Altoona history to make it to the individual state tournament four times, Dekan was the No. 7 seed in the field.
In Division 1, All three of Hudson's competitors that made it to Friday at Lake Geneva Tennis were eliminated in their first match of the day. Sophia Jonas dropped a 6-0, 6-1 contest against Badger's Zaya Iderzul, while Kira Young and Grace Lewis fell 6-3, 6-1 in doubles play to Muskego's Megan Lambrecht-Scasny and Lauren Soblieski.