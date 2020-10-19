Seven local teams and nine individuals advanced out of cross country subsectionals on Monday, the first day of the sport’s postseason.
Altoona got both its boys and girls squads through to sectionals, while the boys teams from McDonell, Spring Valley and Bloomer and the girls teams from Colfax and Glenwood City kept their seasons alive.
To advance as a team, schools needed to finish in the top two in the team standings at their respective subsectional. The McDonell boys and Colfax girls earned team titles at the Colfax subsectional, while Spring Valley and Glenwood City finished second in boys and girls, respectively. Altoona came in second in both genders at the Somerset subsectional, trailing Bloomer among boys and St. Croix Central among girls.
The top five individual finishers not a part of a qualifying team also advance to sectionals. Earning an individual selection were Glenwood City’s JJ Williams, Cadott’s Peter Weir, Colfax’s Noah Heidorn, Immanuel Lutheran’s Lydia Kettner, McDonell’s Ellie Eckes and Ann David, Spring Valley’s Lydia Hannack, Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen and Baldwin-Woodville’s Bekah Luckwaldt.
Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was the lone local to claim medalist honors Monday. She ran a 19:41.23 to best second-placed Bella Simmons of Glenwood City by 20 seconds in her Vikings’ home subsectional. Glenwood City took the next three spots, with Kendall Schutz and Kinzie Strong following Simmons.
McDonell’s Dan Anderson took second among boys at Colfax with a 17:03.34.
Volleyball
State tournament: The annual state volleyball tournament will not be held at its usual home, Green Bay’s Resch Center, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the WIAA announced Monday. Instead, the event will take place at four different high schools, each hosting one division: Kaukauna, Little Chute, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids. Which location each division will go to will be determined on Nov. 1.
The state tournament has also been shortened to one day, with all the action taking place on Nov. 7. Four teams from each division will qualify. That previously was the cutoff for every division but D1, which included eight squads.
Regional action around the area begins Tuesday.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0: The Lancers moved to 11-0, with Erica Oster notching 11 kills and Annie Oster adding seven. Claire Schierenbeck also had 14 assists and four aces and Faith Kazemba had nine digs and five aces for Immanuel, which will play one more regular season game Tuesday before turning to the playoffs.