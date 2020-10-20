Makenna Barone notched 10 kills and 10 digs and Jada Kowalczyk added seven kills as Cadott volleyball bested Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in three sets in the first round of Division 3 playoff action Tuesday.
The 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 victory earned the Hornets a date with 2019 state tournament participant Fall Creek.
“Really nice team win for us,” Cadott coach Jim Bremness said in an email. “Chetek-Weyerhaeuser is a big, athletic team who has some really nice players. The match was really competitive and we had to work really hard each set. But, it was really nice to see us finally put a full match together. The girls look confident and are hungry to keep competing.
Haylee Rowe also had 28 assists and Lauryn Goettl had 20 digs and two aces for the squad.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Augusta 0: The Thunder earned a 25-10, 25-14, 25-8 victory in their D3 playoff opener. They’ll face second-seeded Auburndale next on Thursday.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Stanley-Boyd 2: The Blackhawks won the decisive fifth set 15-13 to advance to avoid an upset and advance to play second-seeded Bloomer in the D2 playoffs. The Orioles won the second and fourth sets to force a fifth.
Ladysmith 3, Thorp 1: The Lumberjills advanced to play Regis after a 26-24, 25-14, 15-25, 25-18 contest.
Cross country
Osseo-Fairchild subsectional: The Durand girls won the team title, powered by Kendall Hagness, Holly Plumer and Madison Sand taking the sixth through eighth spots in the race, respectively.
Augusta’s Bailey Peterson, Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter, Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders, Blair-Taylor’s Thea McAdams and Osseo-Fairchild’s Aurora Wier also advanced to sectionals. Peterson was the runner-up behind Cochrane-Fountain City’s Reese Ehrat. Stadter took third, Anders placed fourth, McAdams was sixth and Wier was 10th. Durand and Cochrane-Fountain City advanced to sectionals as teams.
On the boys side, Cochrane-Fountain City was the team champion and Whitehall took second to advance to sectionals.
Durand’s Parker Schneider (second place), Augusta’s Kyle Shult (fifth), Mondovi’s Jack Accola (sixth) and Fall Creek’s Kael Sanfelippo (seventh) and Stewart Gundry (11th) were individual sectional qualifiers.
Webster subsectional: Cameron won the girls title and Ladysmith won the boys in this D3 sectional, while the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser girls and six local individuals also made it through to the next round.
The local crop of individuals moving on to sectionals included Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Joseph Jensen and Elijah Poppe, Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton and the Ladysmith trio of Raemalee Smith, Kylee Becker and Rachel Sovacool.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Lana Blumer earned medalist honors by running a 20:11.77.
Amery subsectional: In Division 3, Barron’s Marcus Peterson and Fran Peterson qualified for sectionals by virtue of runner-up finishes individually.
Fran Peterson was one second behind the winner of the girl’s race, Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich, while Marcus Peterson was nine seconds back of Osceola’s Quinn McDonald.
Stratford subsectional: Stanley-Boyd got a pair of runners through to sectionals as individuals, Lukas Milas and Janelle Schesel.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau claimed team titles in both genders.