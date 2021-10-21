Maddie Rubenzer, Addie Fritz and Ashlynn Schroeder all hit 10 kills apiece to power the Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team past Superior 3-0 in a regional semifinal on Thursday in Eau Claire.
With the victory, the fourth-seeded Old Abes will host fifth-seeded D.C. Everest in a Division 1 regional final on Saturday night.
Memorial was in control from start to finish against the Spartans. The Old Abes won 25-12, 25-21, 25-16. Maja Anderson led the defense with 13 digs, and Emma Miller passed 21 assists.
New Richmond 3, Eau Claire North 1: The Huskies started a rally after dropping the first two sets, but couldn’t come all the way back as their season concluded in the Division 1 regional semifinals. The Tigers won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-18 before North forced a fourth with a 25-23 victory in the third. New Richmond ensured the match wouldn’t go to a fifth, taking it 25-21 to clinch its spot in the regional finals.
Fall Creek 3, Luther 0: The Crickets set a new program record by earning their 41st win of the season to advance to the Division 3 regional finals. Those 41 victories are the most in a single season in Fall Creek history.
Gianna Vollrath paced the attack with 15 kills, and Sam Olson did a bit of everything with 14 assists, 11 digs and seven kills. Hannah Herrem made a team-best 18 digs. The top-seeded Crickets will host fourth-seeded Westby for a regional title on Saturday.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Frederic 0: The Lancers, sectional champions last season, returned to the regional finals with a sweep in Division 4. Sheridan Noeldner served 10 aces and Annie Oster made 13 kills. Immanuel Lutheran, a No. 2 seed, will host No. 3 McDonell in the regional finals on Saturday.
Menomonie 3, Wisconsin Rapids 1: The Mustangs are moving on to the Division 1 regional finals after holding off the Red Raiders. Menomonie won the first two sets and the fourth. The sixth-seeded Mustangs will travel to take on No. 3 Marshfield on Saturday.
Bloomer 3, Osceola 0: The Blackhawks got 10 kills and eight digs from Bella Seibel, as well as 19 digs and three aces from Madison Faschingbauer, to advance in the D3 field. Next up is top-seeded St. Croix Central on Saturday.
McDonell 3, Clayton 0: The Macks returned to the regional finals for the 14th consecutive year with a sweep in the Division 4 semifinals. Third-seeded McDonell will take on second-seeded Immanuel Lutheran on Saturday for the regional championship. Both squads reached the state tournament last season.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Neillsville 0: Emily Brenner accounted for 16 kills and 14 digs, while teammate Lily Hoel had 10 kills and 16 digs in the Orioles’ Division 3 straight-set victory. Stanley-Boyd advances to the regional finals where it will face third-seeded Abbotsford.
Marathon 3, Cadott 0: The Hornets gave the No. 1 seed all it could handle in the first set before falling 32-30. They couldn’t quite recover from there as their season ended in the Division 3 regional semis.
Clear Lake 3, Thorp 0: The Cardinals reached the 20s in the final two sets but couldn’t steal one from the No. 4 seed in Division 4 play.
Alma/Pepin 3, Eleva-Strum 0: The Cardinals’ season wrapped up in the Division 4 regional semis. The Eagles won 25-17, 25-17, 25-11.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Ashland 0: The second-seeded Blackhawks moved on in Division 2 with a sweep of the Oredockers. They’ll host third-seeded Somerset on Saturday.
Unity 3, Cameron 1: The Comets took a set against a No. 1 seed in D3, but couldn’t pull off the upset from the No. 8 spot. They claimed the third 25-22.
St. Croix Falls 3, Cumberland 0: The second seed was too much for the Beavers, who were held in the teens twice in Division 3 regional play.
Boys soccer
Rice Lake 9, Altoona 0: The Warriors cruised into the Division 3 regional finals, holding the Rails without a shot on target in a shutout. Top-seeded Rice Lake will host fifth-seeded Unity/St. Croix Falls in the regional championship on Saturday.
Three Lakes/Phelps 3, McDonell/Regis 0: The Saints were shut out in their Division 4 playoff opener, bringing their season to an end.
Northland Pines 10, Cumberland 0: It was an offensive explosion for Pines, which advances out of D4 to take on second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville.
Football
Superior 33, Eau Claire North 26: The Huskies came up just short in a Week 10 matchup to finish out their season. Tyler Everson threw three touchdown passes to Traeton Goss, including two in the final four minutes of the game.
Those two late scoring passes cut Superior’s lead to one touchdown, but the Huskies couldn’t recover an onside kick and the Spartans were able to run out the clock.
Superior quarterback Carson Gotelaere had a hand in four of the Spartans’ five touchdowns. He threw for two and ran for two more.
Remy Rassbach had 64 rushing yards and a touchdown for North. Mekhi Thomas added 51 yards on the ground and 44 yards as a receiver. Goss finished with five catches for 49 yards.
The Huskies finished the season 1-9. The year saw them snap a 51-game losing streak with a victory over La Crosse Logan in August.