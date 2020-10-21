Patrick Schwartz led the way with a third-place finish, powering the Menomonie boys cross country team to a Division 1 subsectional title on Wednesday in Rice Lake.
The Mustangs had five runners finish in the top 15 to capture the team title. Morgan Selchow took ninth place, Jude Ogden placed 11th, Ethan Phillips finished 12th and Joel Anderson took 15th.
The Mustangs and New Richmond both advanced to sectionals as teams.
Rice Lake’s Derek Penzkover (sixth) and Matthew Farm (eighth) and Chippewa Falls’ Lukas Wagner (seventh) all qualified for sectionals individually. River Falls’ Grant Magnuson won the race.
On the girls side, Hudson won the team title and Menomonie took second to advance to sectionals.
Isabella Jacobsen led the Mustangs with a runner-up finish while teammate Madeline Palmer took fifth. Helen Chen (12th) and Ali Ruch (14th) also placed in the top 15 for the Mustangs.
Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason (third) and Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald (eighth) also advanced to sectionals. Hudson’s Haley Loewe was the medalist.
The ensuing sectional is set for Saturday afternoon at Lake Wissota Golf.
Volleyball
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 0: The third-seeded Warriors swept the sixth-seeded Mustangs 25-13, 25-15, 25-20. Rice Lake will take on No. 2 Chippewa Falls in the Division 1 regional semifinals on Thursday.
Eleva-Strum 3, Elmwood/Plum City 1: The Cardinals advanced in the Division 3 bracket, taking each set but the third. They won 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18 and will face top-seeded Whitehall on Thursday.
Spring Valley 3, Boyceville 2: The fifth-seeded Cardinals won a five-set thriller to advance to the Division 3 regional semis. Spring Valley won 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 20-25, 15-12.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Gilmanton 0: Miah Breheim hit 14 kills to help power Lincoln into the Division 4 regional semifinals. Liza Cummings added six kills of her own, and Emily Frey served five aces.
Boys soccer
Somerset 4, Baldwin-Woodville 1: The Blackhawks’ season came to an end in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs.