The Chippewa Falls football team faced a choice.
After Karson Bowe caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Warwick in overtime to cut Stevens Point's lead to 21-20, the Cardinals could either try for the extra point to force double overtime or go for the victory with a two-point conversion.
Chi-Hi went for two. The Cardinals are glad they did.
Bowe pushed into the end zone on the two-point conversion, giving fifth-seeded Chippewa Falls a 22-21 victory over the fourth-seeded Panthers on Friday in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.
The end of the game was rife with drama. With the score tied, the Panthers had the ball deep in Chippewa Falls territory in the closing minutes with a chance to take the lead. But Gavin Goodman came up with an interception in the red zone to snuff out the chance and force overtime.
Riley Warzynski threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Martin on Stevens Point's overtime drive, meaning the Cardinals had to score to keep their hopes alive. Bowe and Warwick made sure they did.
Judah Dunham had a 72-yard touchdown reception from Warwick in the first quarter for Chi-Hi. Warwick was 6 of 10 passing for 151 yards. Bowe carried the ball 12 times for 54 yards.
Chippewa Falls will take on top-seeded Kimberly on the road in Level 2 next week.
Durand 53, Fall Creek 26: Simon Bauer ran for 202 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns as the top-seeded Panthers advanced in the Division 6 bracket.
Bauer ran for three scores and threw for another, and Dawson Hartung ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns of his own for Durand. The duo out of the backfield was too much for the Crickets to contain.
Eli Laube threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns on 28 completions for Fall Creek. Two of those scores went to Leo Hagberg, who had six catches for 65 yards. Zachri Youngquist caught another score, and Bryce Kuula ran for a touchdown for the Crickets.
Durand will host fifth-seeded Boyceville in Level 2.
Stanley-Boyd 35, Arcadia 18: The fifth-seeded Orioles pulled off an upset in the Division 5 bracket by overturning a halftime deficit in a big way.
Stanley-Boyd trailed the fourth-seeded Raiders 12-7 at half, but put up 28 points after the break. Brady Potaczek and Cooper Nichols both caught touchdown passes as the Orioles took the lead and padded it. Michael Karlen also ran for a score.
Stanley-Boyd will travel to top-seeded Aquinas next Friday.
Mondovi 40, Melrose-Mindoro 7: The fifth-seeded Buffaloes had no trouble pulling off an upset in the Division 6 first round. Mondovi built a 20-point lead by halftime against the fourth-seeded Mustangs.
Statistics were not reported. Mondovi will take on top-seeded Darlington in Level 2 next week.
Osceola 36, Altoona 6: The Railroaders' season, which featured the program securing six wins for the first time since at least 2001, ended in Level 1 of the Division 4 bracket. Statistics were not reported.
Prairie Farm 46, McDonell 40: The Macks' season came to an end on the road in Level 1 of the 8-man postseason. Statistics were not reported.
Boyceville 20, Cumberland 14: The fifth-seeded Bulldogs upset No. 4 Cumberland, which was undefeated until a Week 9 loss to state-ranked Northwestern. Boyceville advances to play the top seed, Durand, next week. Statistics were not reported.
Grantsburg 14, Augusta 12: The Beavers' unbeaten season came to an end in the first round of the Division 6 postseason. Grantsburg's Aaron Burkman scored a go-ahead, 13-yard run early in the fourth quarter to help the seventh-seeded Pirates earn the upset.
Jackson Laxson and Brennan King both ran for 5-yard touchdowns in the first half as the Beavers built a 12-8 lead. But the Pirates found their pivotal breakthrough with 8:29 left to play.
Marcus Livingston ran for 75 yards on 11 carries for Augusta. Laxson carried the ball 19 times for 57 yards. The Beavers finish the season 9-1.
Spring Valley 19, Webster 0: The Cardinals put on a defensive clinic in Division 7, limiting the Tigers to 71 yards of offense while intercepting them four times. Brady Bednarek nabbed two of those turnovers.
Meanwhile, Wyatt Goveronski ran and threw for a score to power the Cardinals' offense. Tristan Neisinger added a touchdown run of his own.
Second-seeded Spring Valley will host third-seeded Pepin/Alma next week.
Glenwood City 9, Turtle Lake 0: The Hilltoppers pitched a shutout to earn a date with top-seeded Regis in Division 7. Statistics were not reported.
Pepin/Alma 47, Elmwood/Plum City 14: Colton Brecka caught three touchdown passes and Riley Stiehl ran for two scores as the third-seeded Eagles beat the sixth-seeded Wolves in Division 7.
Luke Webb had 81 rushing yards and a passing touchdown for Elmwood/Plum City. Trevor Asher carried the ball 16 times for 72 yards and a score.
Pepin/Alma scored the first 33 points of the game.
Unity 14, Cadott 7: The Hornets dramatically made the playoffs in Week 9 with an upset of Spring Valley but couldn’t pull off a second surprise against a No. 3 seed. That sets up an all-Lakeland meeting between Unity and Grantsburg, which finished second and third in the conference, respectively.
Full statistics were not reported.