Gianna Vollrath had 16 kills, reaching 1,000 for her career during the third set, as top-seeded Fall Creek bested Cadott in straight sets to advance to the Division 2 volleyball regional finals.
Emma Ryan also had 10 kills while Sam Olson had 17 assists and 12 digs in the Crickets’ 25-22, 25-11, 25-21 victory. They’ll next play third-seeded Ladysmith, which advanced on a forfeit from Regis, on Saturday in Fall Creek.
Makenna Barone had six kills, six blocks and two aces for the Hornets.
Immanuel 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0: The Lancers advanced to the regional finals in D4 and stayed undefeated thanks to nine kills from Annie Oster and eight kills from Lydia Kettner.
Immanuel, which is hosting its postseason games at Augusta, will next play Independence Saturday.
McDonell 3, Gilman 0: Maggie Craker had seven aces, three kills, 33 assists and eight digs, while Lauryn Deetz added 17 digs and an ace and Marley Hughes had 10 kills in a D4 playoff victory. The top-seeded Macks will host second-seeded Cornell on Saturday.
Chippewa Falls 3, Rice Lake 0: The Cardinals won three close sets, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 to advance to play Big Rivers rival River Falls in the D1 regional finals. Paige Steinmetz had 10 kills and seven digs while Sami Perlberg had nine kills and 14 digs.
Mondovi 3, Durand 0: The Buffaloes advanced to play top-seeded Whitehall in the D3 regional finals with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-13 win. Their next opponent, the Norse, bested Eleva-Strum in three sets.
St. Croix Central 3, Altoona 0: The Rails season ended with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-19 defeat to the top seed in their sectional in D2.
Osseo Fairchild 3, Auburndale 1: The Thunder won a 30-28 fourth set to earn a date with top-seeded Pacelli in D3.
Barron 3, Hayward 0: The Golden Bears, a No. 1 seed in D2, advanced in straight sets, 25-16, 26-23, 25-12. They’ll play third-seeded Northwestern, which upset second-seeded Cumberland 25-14, 25-20, 26-24.
Glenwood City 3, Colfax 0: The Hilltoppers upset the second-seeded Vikings in straight sets, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16. Madison Barstad had nine kills for Colfax.
Augusta 3, Gilmanton 0: The Beavers won 25-15, 25-7, 25-21 in a match outside the tournament bracket. The schools took advantage of the schedule flexibility the WIAA has allowed this year, giving teams the chance to play more games even after being eliminated from the postseason.
Boys soccer
Onalaska 4, Chippewa Falls 1: The Cardinals’ postseason journey ended in the first round of regionals. Onalaska will play top-seeded Hudson Saturday afternoon.
New Richmond 1, Menomonie 0: The Tigers advanced on a Mustang forfeit to face River Falls in the regional finals.