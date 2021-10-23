The Menomonie girls cross country team earned a trip to the state meet by taking home a Division 1 sectional championship on Saturday in Onalaska.
The Mustangs, led by individual winner Isabella Jacobsen, had three runners finish in the top 10 to capture the sectional title. Madeline Palmer placed seventh and Helen Chen took ninth to help boost Menomonie. Five of the Mustangs runners finished in the top 20.
Eau Claire North's Katie Rassbach, Eau Claire Memorial's Jill Heth and Chippewa Falls' Haley Mason are also headed to state. All three finished in the top 10 individually.
On the boys side, Chippewa Falls' Lukas Wagner and Eau Claire Memorial's Will Sylvester and Colin Hanson advanced to state.
Division 2: At Rice Lake, the hosts won the girls team sectional championship to advance to state. Alexi MacDonald took third to lead the Warriors, and Norah Hastreiter and Lauren Holthaus also placed in the top 10.
Barron's Fran Peterson was the individual sectional champion. Elk Mound's Ellie Schiszik also moved on to state.
In the boys race, Elk Mound's Ian Hazen and Aiden Schiferl and Bloomer's Lucas Anderson all clinched a spot at the state meet.
Division 3: The McDonell boys earned a trip to state for the fifth straight season, with Dan Anderson winning the meet individually. Meanwhile, the Colfax girls won a sectional championship to advance to state. The Spring Valley boys and Cameron girls also qualified for the state meet as teams.
Cadott's Peter Weir, Glenwood City's Austin Nelson and JJ Williams and Immanuel Lutheran's Andrew Lau qualified for the boys state meet.
Augusta's Bailey Peterson won the girls sectional championship individually. Fall Creek's Jenna Anders, Regis' Eydie Myers and Carly Borst and Glenwood City's Kendall Schutz also earned a trip to state.
At the Westby sectional, Durand's defending state champion Parker Schneider won the boys race to return to state. Mondovi's Landon Clark will join him there.
The Durand girls qualified for state as a team by taking second place. Mondovi's Courtney Stadter is also state-bound.
At Phillips, the Ladysmith boys earned a trip to state by taking second in the standings. On the girls side, Flambeau's Kristen Lawton is headed to state.
Volleyball
Fall Creek 3, Westby 0: The Crickets secured a fourth straight regional championship and continues to set a program record for wins in a season with their 42nd.
Gianna Vollrath had 21 kills, 19 digs and three blocks, while Hannah Herrem had 20 digs and Sam Olson 20 assists. The top-seeded Crickets will next face No. 2 Aquinas in the D3 sectional semifinals on Thursday.
Chippewa Falls 3, Hudson 0: The Cardinals secured a Division 1 regional title and their first trip to sectionals since 2014 in an all-Big Rivers matchup. Paige Steinmetz and Sophie Robinson each had 10 kills, with Steinmetz adding eight digs and two blocks and Robinson nine digs.
Second-seeded Chi-Hi advances to play No. 3 Marshfield.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Abbotsford 0: The Orioles claimed a Division 3 regional title in straight sets, taking care of a No. 3 seed as the No. 2. Emily Brenner had 21 kills, Lily Hoel added 13 kills and Kayte Licht notched 30 digs.
Stanley-Boyd will next travel to top-seeded Marathon on Thursday.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 0: The Blackhawks survived a pair of close 25-23 sets to seal a regional title in Division 2. No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville turns its attention to top-seeded St. Croix Central.
Aquinas 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0: The Thunder's attempt to make a second straight state tournament appearance came to an end in the Division 3 regional finals. Osseo-Fairchild got in the 20s in the second and third sets, including a tight 28-26 second, but it wasn't enough.
St. Croix Central 3, Bloomer 1: The Blackhawks took the third set 25-20 but couldn't pull off the upset of a No. 1 seed in the Division 2 field.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Superior 0: The Old Abes got goals from Jared Nunez and Lukas Olson, with Nunez’s coming on a free kick, to secure a regional championship and another shot at archrival Hudson in the sectional semifinals.
The Raiders won a late season head-to-head matchup to help the program edge Memorial in the Big Rivers standings. The teams played to a draw in their first meeting.
The teams’ third contest will be played at Hudson on Thursday.
Rice Lake 3, Unity/St. Croix Falls 0: The Warriors secured a clean sheet, their second of the postseason, to claim a regional title. A top seed in the Division 3 field, they next host Spooner/Shell Lake on Thursday.