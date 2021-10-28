The Chippewa Falls volleyball team was tested on Thursday, but the Cardinals dug deep to keep their season alive and inch within one win of the state tournament.
Chippewa Falls rallied past Marshfield 3-2 in a five-set thriller in the Division 1 sectional semifinals, capturing the final two sets to move into the sectional finals.
The Cardinals dropped the first and third sets to fall into a hole. But Chi-Hi answered with a 25-12 in the fourth set and won the final set 15-9. Sami Perlberg hit 20 kills for the Cardinals in the semifinal win. Sophie Robinson added 14 of her own, and Ella Hutzler made 37 digs while Maddy Bauer passed 51 assists.
Saturday will be the Cardinals’ first appearance in a sectional final since 2013. They’ll next face River Falls, which beat Chi-Hi in a season-ending, head-to-head matchup to secure the Big Rivers championship. The winner will advance to the state tournament. The top-seeded Wildcats advanced with a three-set win against D.C. Everest on Thursday.
McDonell 3, Clear Lake 1: The Macks are the only No. 3 seed to make it to the sectional finals in Division 4, besting a Clear Lake squad that previously upset top-seeded Turtle Lake. McDonell dropped the first set 25-21, but followed with tight wins of 28-26 and 29-27 before a slightly more comfortable 25-21 in the fifth.
McDonell will face No. 1 Mercer Saturday in Clear Lake to return to state.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Marathon 1: The second-seeded Orioles upended the top seed, winning all but the third set. Stanley-Boyd won the first 25-22 and survived an equalizing push in the second for a 30-28 set victory. That allowed the team to easily absorb the blow in the third set and secure an upset.
Emily Brenner hit 21 kills in addition to making 22 digs. Lily Hoel added 14 kills of her own.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, St. Croix Central 2: The Blackhawks upset the No. 1 seed in their sectional in a back-and-forth battle. Baldwin-Woodville won the second and third sets after falling in the first 27-29, then weathered a St. Croix Central comeback attempt to win the decisive fifth 15-8.
The Blackhawks will face another top seed Saturday when they meet Reedsburg in Altoona.
Boys soccer
Hudson 1, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Raiders won a second straight head-to-head matchup between the Big Rivers’ top two programs, this time with the teams’ seasons on the line. Noah Bekemeyer scored the game’s only goal in the 27th minute as Hudson advanced to Saturday’s sectional finals.
Memorial put on the pressure in the second half and had its chances but couldn’t get a goal while playing without leading scorer Jared Nunez. He was hurt in the team’s regional final game against Superior on Saturday.
“A really spirited performance, I couldn’t be more proud of them, especially the 15 seniors,” Memorial coach David Kite said.
Memorial went 0-2-1 against Hudson this season, with the teams playing to a 4-4 draw in their first matchup. Hudson will battle fourth-seeded Appleton North for a spot at state on Saturday.
Rice Lake 1, Spooner/Shell Lake 0: The Warriors got a third straight playoff shutout and a go-ahead goal from Jake Engebritson to advance to Saturday’s sectional finals. Rice Lake will next face Mosinee.
Engebritson was the beneficiary of a deflected Edgar Sanchez shot. The redirect in the 61st minute sent the ball toward the front of the net, where Engebritson was able to knock it in.
The program has now blanked Spooner/Shell Lake, Unity/St. Croix Falls and Altoona/Fall Creek since its last allowed goal. That tally came in Rice Lake’s playoff opener, a 4-1 victory against Hayward.