Annie Oster had 14 kills and Erica Oster added 11 as Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran volleyball bested Potosi in three sets to move one win away from the program’s first trip to the WIAA state tournament.
Faith Kazemba contributed 21 digs and Claire Schierenbeck had 20 assists as the Lancers earned a 25-13, 25-22, 27-22 triumph. They’ll play Black Hawk Saturday at Augusta High School in the sectional final.
McDonell 3, Northwood 0: The Macks advanced to the Division 4 sectional finals with a straightforward sweep of the Evergreens. Maggie Craker was a driving force behind the victory, dishing 38 assists and seven kills, while Sidney Rice and Kaitlyn Ortmann hit home 13 and 11 kills, respectively.
McDonell, the No. 2 seed, travels to top-seeded Turtle Lake on Saturday looking for its first trip to state since 2010.
Fall Creek 3, Clear Lake 0: Gianna Vollrath had 17 kills and 13 digs as the Crickets’ dreams of a second straight trip to state continued in D3. Sam Olson added 21 assists and 12 kigs, while Emma Ryan had 10 kills and Hannah Herrem had 11 digs and five aces.
The Crickets will host Grantsburg on Saturday in the sectional final.
Mosinee 3, Bloomer 0: The Blackhawks got seven kills each from Bella Seibel and Lexi Post, but still fell short of making a second straight trip to the D2 state tournament with a loss in straight sets.
Josie Kostner added 15 digs for Bloomer, which fell 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 after entering as the second seed. Mosinee advanced to play St. Croix Falls, which bested Northwestern in three sets Thursday.
Augusta 3, Independence 1: The Beavers earned a victory in a match played outside the playoff bracket.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Blair-Taylor 1: The Hornets won a non-tournament game, taking each set except the second.
Football
Greenwood 48, McDonell 6: Tanner Opsal threw for 244 yards and a touchdown, while Dale Tetrault had eight catches for 130 yards. Noah Hanson caught nine passes for 88 yards.
Greenwood's Cooper Bredlau ran for 287 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Sullivan Whitford added 118 rushing yards and three TDs.