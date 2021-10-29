It wasn't how Spring Valley drew it up, but the Cardinals will take it.
Quarterback Wyatt Goveronski heaved up a pass tied with Alma/Pepin with two and a half minutes remaining in the teams' Level 2 football matchup Friday night. Brady Bednarek went up to retrieve it at about the 10-yard line, but he was well covered by an Eagles defender.
That's when the Cardinals were gifted with a bit of luck. The ball bounced off the hands of the Alma/Pepin back and right into the outstretched arms of Tyler Bowman, who scooped up the loose ball and ran the rest of the way to the end zone to lift his team to a 27-21 victory in Division 7.
The catch was one of many in a monster day for Bowman. He snagged 11 balls tossed his way for 206 yards and three scores. Goveronski was on the other side of those passes, filling in for injured starter Connor Ducklow. He performed admirably, completing 13 of 20 attempts for 242 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Spring Valley was also without star wide receiver Justin Reilly, who will miss the rest of the year. Bowman picked up the production. His second touchdown put the Cardinals up 21-14 in the third quarter, but he'd need one more to seal it after Pepin/Alma answered with a Riley Stiehl scoring run.
Up next for the Cardinals is a familiar postseason foe, undefeated Regis. The Ramblers, ranked No. 1 in the state among small schools by the Associated Press, advanced with a 50-13 win against Glenwood City.
Kimberly 35, Chippewa Falls 13: The Cardinals rallied to make it a two-score game in the fourth quarter, but couldn't come all the way back against the No. 1 seed.
The Papermakers ran out to a 28-0 lead before the Cardinals made a game of it. Gavin Goodman returned a kick 78 yards for a score in the fourth quarter, and Collin Beaudette added a 3-yard rushing score to make it 28-13. But Kimberly returned a Chi-Hi fumble 48 yards for a touchdown with 5:18 to go to seal the victory.
Colin Obermann ran for three touchdowns and threw for another for Kimberly.
The Chippewa Falls defense came up with three interceptions in the defeat. The Cardinals finished the season with an 8-3 record.
Regis 50, Glenwood City 13: The Ramblers advanced to Level 3 in the Division 7 bracket behind a strong showing in all phases. A pair of long touchdown runs from Jack Weisenberger and Alex Leis on the first few plays of the game set the tone for Regis.
Weisenberger added another score in the second quarter, and Kendon Krogman threw a touchdown to Zander Rockow. Bryce Wickman threw for a touchdown for the Hilltoppers.
The top-seeded and top-ranked Ramblers will face second-seeded Spring Valley in Level 3 at Carson Park next week.
Aquinas 47, Stanley-Boyd 8: The Blugolds, typically a pass-heavy offense, turned to the run to best the Orioles in Level 2 of the Division 5 playoffs. Aquinas rushed for 378 yards and scored five of its six touchdowns on runs in a one-sided affair.
Calvin Hargrove accounted for 134 yards of that production in addition to three touchdowns, while Joe Penchi had 166 yards and two TDs on eight carries. The defense impressed by holding Stanley-Boyd's star wide receiver, Brady Potaczek, without a catch.
Carsen Hause hit Cooper Nichols for a 4-yard touchdown for the Orioles' lone score. Stanley-Boyd finishes 7-4.