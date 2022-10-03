The Prescott and Altoona/Regis girls golf teams will be playing in the Division 2 state tournament at University Ridge in Madison next week after qualifying as the top two teams out of the Northwestern sectional on Monday with respective scores of 331 and 368.
Karalyn Skinner was the top individual for Altoona/Regis. She shot an 87th to place seventh. The team had four finishers in the top 15.
Prescott senior Ava Salay scored a 73 for the day to earn top individual honors, and Belle Kongshaug, a freshman from Colfax/Elk Mound, finished the day with 80 strokes to earn an individual state trip. She will be joined by Somerset's Ava Pesha and Alyson Reier of Hayward.
Girls tennis
Division 1 sub-sectionals: Eau Claire Memorial finished second behind Hudson in the sub-sectional held at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
New Richmond was third, and Eau Claire North took fourth. Chippewa Falls, River Falls and Superior all finished the day without any team points. The next stop for qualifying players is the sectional hosted by Memorial on Wednesday. There, athletes will be joined by players from the Rhinelander sub-sectional with a trip to state on the line.
Volleyball
Cornell 3, Lake Holcombe 2: Cornell won the rivalry matchup, beating their opponent 25-9, 25-11, 25-23.