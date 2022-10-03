Old Abe Invite girls golf

Altoona/Regis' Karalyn Skinner hits the ball during the Old Abe Invite on Aug. 23 at Wild Ridge in Eau Claire.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Prescott and Altoona/Regis girls golf teams will be playing in the Division 2 state tournament at University Ridge in Madison next week after qualifying as the top two teams out of the Northwestern sectional on Monday with respective scores of 331 and 368.

Karalyn Skinner was the top individual for Altoona/Regis. She shot an 87th to place seventh. The team had four finishers in the top 15.