The Fall Creek volleyball team knocked McDonell from the ranks of the unbeaten as part of a 2-0 showing at a triangular in Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
The Crickets (7-1) took down the previously undefeated Macks despite dropping the first set 26-24. Fall Creek answered by winning the second 25-22, the third 25-20 and the fourth 25-22.
Gianna Vollrath had 25 kills and 15 digs in the win, while Sam Olson tallied 28 assists and 16 digs and Emily Madden made 23 digs.
Fall Creek also defeated Altoona 3-0, with Olson leading the way with 16 digs and 14 assists. Vollrath added 12 kills, and Catrina Cline had 10 digs and three aces.
Chippewa Falls 3, Regis 0: The Cardinals got a team-high nine kills from Jazmine Johnson and eight apiece from Sami Perlberg and Paige Steinmetz to defeat the Ramblers. Maddy Bauer dished 37 assists and Isabelle Eslinger led the defense with 19 digs.