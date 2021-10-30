The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team fell a bit short in its bid to return to the state tournament for the first time in 15 years on Saturday.
The Orioles fell to Oconto 3-1 in the Division 3 sectional finals in Amherst. After dropping the first set, Stanley-Boyd won the second 25-17 to turn the match into a best-of-three affair. But the Blue Devils pulled away to win the third and fourth sets in narrow fashion, 25-22 and 25-21.
Stanley-Boyd finished the season 27-6, while Oconto advanced to state for the third time.
Reedsburg 3, Baldwin-Woodville 0: The Blackhawks saw their season come to a close in the Division 2 sectional finals. The Beavers won the first set in commanding fashion, 25-10, and Baldwin-Woodville never quite recovered. Reedsburg won the final two sets 25-15, 25-17.
Football
Darlington 32, Mondovi 6: The Buffaloes' season came to an end at the hands of the top seed in their region. The Redbirds scored the game's first 26 points to build a sizable lead by the fourth quarter.
Mondovi broke through the Darlington defense with a touchdown in the second half, but it wasn't enough to mount a rally. The Redbirds rode a strong ground game early, and their defense didn't budge much against the Buffaloes.
Mondovi finishes the season with a 6-5 record.
Girls swim and dive
Big Rivers Championships: Rice Lake captured the conference title, holding off Hudson to win the team championship. The Warriors got wins from their 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Chippewa Falls' Peyton Watson won a pair of individual Big Rivers titles. The junior was victorious in the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle.
Eau Claire Memorial had conference champions in Maddie Weber (diving) and Gabi Augustyn (100 breaststroke). Menomonie's Kinsey Singerhouse won the 100 backstroke championship.