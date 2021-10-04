The Regis girls tennis team is in strong position heading into Wednesday’s Division 2 sectionals following a solid start to the postseason on Monday.
The Ramblers are tied with Amery for first place after sub-sectional play. Regis advanced three singles players and two doubles duos to sectionals when play began on Monday at Baldwin-Woodville.
In the top flights, Brittany Martin won her No. 1 singles match for the Ramblers while Evie Shepich and Teigan Petersilka were victorious in doubles to qualify for sectionals.
Sofie Merrick (No. 2 singles), Colleen Callaghan (No. 3 singles) and the team of Abby Erickson/Caroline Shepich (No. 2 doubles) also moved on to sectionals.
Rice Lake advanced two doubles teams in Lexington Berger/Kallahan Bowman (No. 1) and Emily Mofle/Natalie Nolin (No. 2). Baldwin-Woodville did the same, with Brooke Albrightson/Allison Albrightson (No. 1) and Maggie Jensen/Kylie Kastel (No. 3) advancing.
Menomonie sub-sectional: In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial sent several players through to sectionals and trails Hudson by two points in the team standings.
The Old Abes had three of four singles players qualify for sectionals, along with all three of their doubles tandems. Molly Hower (No. 1 singles), Ava Erickson (No. 3 singles), and Livy Parrett (No. 4 singles) all won on Monday, while Memorial’s doubles teams of Katie Rentzepis/Kim Harvey (No. 1), Chloe Beckermann/Charley Zacho (No. 2) and Kylee Calchera/Maggie Munger (No. 3) did the same.
Eau Claire North’s Morgan Presler, seeded eighth at No. 1 singles, advanced to sectionals by scoring an upset in her match against second-seeded Kierce Hemauer of Menomonie.
Menomonie’s No. 1 doubles team of Jaycie Luzinski and Anna Wheeler clinched its spot at sectionals with a three-set victory over River Falls.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire North 0, Arcadia 0: Caden Eberle stopped four shots in net to preserve a shutout for the Huskies.
Arcadia keeper Kevin Cruz was equally up the task, tallying four saves of his own to ensure the game finished in a draw.
Cross country
La Crosse Chileda Classic: Chippewa Falls’ Lukas Wagner won the boys race to help propel the Cardinals to the team title in a 10-squad field. He finished in 16 minutes, 22.1 seconds to top the field. Overall, three Cardinals finished in the top 10.
Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason was the top local runner in the girls race, placing second to help the Cardinals earn runner-up honors in the team standings. She was 14 seconds behind the winner, Nora Jillson of Boscobel.
Volleyball
Colfax triangular: Menomonie emerged with a pair of victories, beating both the hosts and Bloomer. The Mustangs edged Colfax 2-1, highlighted by a 17-15 win in the final set. They swept the Blackhawks 2-0.