Three golfers from the Big Rivers Conference advanced to the Division 1 state tournament by qualifying through sectional play on Tuesday in Hudson.
Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus, River Falls’ Mahlia McCane and New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer all advanced to state as individuals. Grothaus shot an 80 to place fourth, and McCane and Ritzer tied for fifth with 83s. Tomah was the sectional champion and Stevens Point also moved on to state as a team.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Isabelle Campbell finished sixth with an 86. Chippewa Falls’ Sarah Chaffee carded a 90 to tie for ninth. Marley Sterling (18th) also placed in the top 20 for Chippewa Falls. The Cardinals took sixth as a team. Menomonie’s Abbi Sobota tied for 37th.
The state tournament is next Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge in Madison.
Volleyball
Stanley-Boyd 3, Regis 0: Emily Brenner hit 18 kills and added nine digs as the Orioles swept the Ramblers. Kayte Licht served nine aces and Avery Vait passed 29 assists. Stanley-Boyd and Bloomer are tied for first in the Western Cloverbelt with one match left to play.
Bloomer 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0: The Blackhawks got out to a strong start, winning the first set 25-9, and never looked back. Bloomer remained tied atop the Western Cloverbelt with Stanley-Boyd as a result.
Thorp 3, Fall Creek 0: The Cardinals swept the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt clash. They won 25-22, 25-19, 25-22. Tori Marten had 15 kills and 11 digs for the Crickets.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Boyceville 0: The Lancers got nine kills and 11 digs from Gabi Radichel in a nonconference sweep. Leah Thompson served six aces and passed 12 assists, Audrey Arndt tallied eight kills and Hannah Kazemba added 11 digs.
Barron 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Golden Bears swept the Bulldogs in a Heart O’ North match. They won every set by 14-plus points.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Augusta 0: Miah Breheim powered the attack with 12 kills and Emily Frey made nine digs as the Hornets swept the Beavers. Breheim also served four aces.
Pepin/Alma 3, Gilmanton 0: The Eagles earned a Dairyland sweep, winning the second set by 20 points and the third by 15.
Cameron 3, Spooner 0: The Comets swept the Rails, but the first two sets were decided by two points each. Cameron won the first 25-23 and the second 27-25.
Northwestern 3, Ladysmith 1: The Lumberjills won the third set 25-16 to force a fourth, but ultimately fell at the hands of the Tigers.
Cornell 3, New Auburn 0: The Chiefs got past the Trojans in an East Lakeland match. They won 25-21, 25-14, 25-20.
Boys soccer
Hudson 2, Eau Claire North 0: The Huskies gave the Big Rivers leader a battle, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard in a road defeat.
River Falls 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2: The Wildcats scored the game’s first two goals and pulled away in the second half to score an upset over the Old Abes, who entered the day tied atop the Big Rivers. Lenny Wats scored to halve the two-goal lead, but River Falls scored twice in the second half to secure a win.
Chippewa Falls 4, Rice Lake 1: The Cardinals stormed past the Warriors in a Big Rivers match, their third conference win of the season. Gubgnit Mason scored a pair of goals, and Ethan Faschingbauer and Colby Stoll added goals of their own.
Cross country
Owen-Withee Invite: Fall Creek won the girls meet behind individual champion Jenna Anders. The senior finished in 19 minutes, 54.4 seconds. Megan Johnston (fourth), Evelyn Bergeron (ninth) and Brynn Clemons (10th) all finished in the top 10 for the Crickets. Thorp/Gilman’s Shaylie Zarza took second place, and Bloomer’s Alena Otto and Liona Rufledt placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Anders Michaelsen won the boys race to lead Bloomer to the team title. Lucas Anderson took third for the Blackhawks, and Seth Rogge finished fourth. McDonell’s Paul Pfeifer was the runner-up. Fall Creek’s Stewart Gundry finished ninth and McDonell’s Cooper Mittermeyer placed 10th.
Black River Falls Invite: Altoona’s Greta Peters took fourth place in the girls race, leading local competitors at the meet. Stanley-Boyd’s Janelle Schesel placed 10th. Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen took seventh in the boys race.
Amery Invitational: Baldwin-Woodville’s Ian Findlay took seventh to lead all local runners in the boys race. Glenwood City placed third in the team standings. Baldwin-Woodville’s Miley Smith took ninth in the girls race and the Blackhawks finished third as a team.