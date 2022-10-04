Golf stock photo

Three golfers from the Big Rivers Conference advanced to the Division 1 state tournament by qualifying through sectional play on Tuesday in Hudson.

Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus, River Falls’ Mahlia McCane and New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer all advanced to state as individuals. Grothaus shot an 80 to place fourth, and McCane and Ritzer tied for fifth with 83s. Tomah was the sectional champion and Stevens Point also moved on to state as a team.