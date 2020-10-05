Bloomer’s Bella Seibel notched eight kills and eight digs, while teammates Leah Bleskachek and Paige Jacobs each added six kills, as the Blackhawks’ volleyball squad bested Cameron in four sets Monday.
Cameron claimed the first set 25-18, but the Blackhawks were able to respond by winning three more close frames, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17, while greatly improving their hitting percentage.
Josie Kostner led the team with 16 digs.
Chippewa Falls 3, Menomonie 0: Paige Steinmetz had eight kills, nine digs and a block and Amber Thaler had seven kills and two digs as the Cardinals moved to 7-2.
Rice Lake 3, Hudson 0: The Raiders gave Rice Lake a run in the first set, only falling 25-20, but the Warriors rolled to 25-12 and 25-13 wins in the next two to end the match early.
St. Croix Falls 3, Ladysmith 2: St. Croix Falls was just barely able to best the Lumberjills, winning the deciding set 16-14.
Girls golf
Tomah sectional at Hiawatha: None of the three Big Rivers teams or any of their individual players competing in Tomah Monday advanced to state, with River Falls finishing in fifth with a 381, Hudson in sixth with a 387 and Menomonie in eighth with a 470.
River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode led BRC golfers at the event, carding a 86 to finish in a tie for seventh. Tomah and Waunakee took the top two team spots, advancing to Kohler.