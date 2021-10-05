Local golfers came close to reaching the state tournament in sectional play on Tuesday, but saw their hopes finish just short throughout the region.
Osseo-Fairchild’s Trinity Knudtson came the closest to breaking through to the state meet. After 18 holes at the Wisconsin Dells sectional in Division 2, the Thunder junior tied Lakeside Lutheran’s Ava Heckmann with matching 88s to send the two into a playoff for the final state qualifying spot. Heckmann won on the second hole to advance to state.
As a team, Osseo-Fairchild placed sixth. The top two teams in each sectional advance to state, along with the three top individuals from non-qualifying teams.
Arcadia/Independence won the sectional title, shooting 376 collectively to hold off second-place Madison Edgewood.
St. Croix Central sectional: In Division 2, Regis/Altoona came up just short of a state tournament berth. The co-op finished in third place, 30 strokes behind second-place St. Croix Central. Four golfers finished in the top 20 for the team.
Individually, Regis/Altoona’s Elli Anderson and Stanley-Boyd’s Emerson Felmlee both finished one stroke away from the state meet. Both carded an 86, and the final individual qualifying spots went to Hayward’s Gillian Johnson and Spooner’s Sydney Greenfield with 85s. Anderson and Felmlee tied for 10th.
Prescott and St. Croix Central advanced to the state tournament as teams.
Rice Lake sectional: In Division 1, Chippewa Falls’ Sydney Trinrud was the top local golfer. She carded a 90 to tie for 17th as the Cardinals placed eighth as a team. Freshman Addy Seaholm (95) tied for 25th for Chippewa Falls.
Menomonie’s Lauren Kado shot a 105 and Eau Claire North’s Mallory Pieper was close behind at 111.
Tomah won the sectional title and New Richmond took second, only trailing the Timberwolves by two strokes. Both advanced to the state tournament.
Boys soccer
Hudson 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1: The Raiders took a huge step toward the Big Rivers title by defeating their top competition.
After Hudson took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute, Liam Junker equalized with a goal in the 40th minute for Memorial. But the Raiders scored the winner in the 68th minute.
The victory puts the Raiders in pole position for the conference title. With two games left to play, they have a three-point lead over the Old Abes in the standings.
Eau Claire North 3, Menomonie 0: Three different Huskies scored in the shutout victory over the Mustangs. Presley Clay found the back of the net in the seventh minute, and Alex Gonstead and Nolan Kays completed the scoring with second-half goals. Stephen Doran made nine saves in net for Menomonie.
Girls tennis
Altoona sub-sectional: The hosts are in firm control of first place heading into Thursday’s sectional action, leading the team standings by eight points.
All three of Altoona’s doubles teams won in straight sets to advance to sectionals, while three singles players also qualified for the Rails. Josie Rechek (No. 1), Lidia Bach (No. 3) and Natalie Beltz (No. 4) all moved on from the singles flights. The doubles teams of Josie Rondestvedt/Bella Bauer (No. 1), Greta Schlafer/Khalia Mork (No. 2) and Katelyn Beltz/Sofia Bach (No. 3) also advanced.
Mondovi had a handful of singles sectional qualifiers in Caitlyn Stadter (No. 1), Cierra Bollinger (No. 2) and Ryleigh Miller (No. 4).
Volleyball
Chippewa Falls 3, Stevens Point 0: The Cardinals improved to 29-1 this season by sweeping the Panthers in nonconference play. Paige Steinmetz led the attack with 13 kills and Maddy Bauer racked up 39 assists.
Bloomer 3, Stanley-Boyd 2: The Blackhawks won the decisive final set 15-10 to close out a thrilling five-set victory. The Orioles trailed 2-1 before extending the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.
Bella Seibel and Lexi Post tallied similar stat lines for Bloomer, with each hitting 13 kills and making seven digs. Paige Jacobs distributed 23 assists.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, McDonell 1: The Thunder pulled past the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt matchup, breaking a 1-1 tie by taking the final two sets. They won the third 25-21 and the fourth 25-23. Brooke McCune hit 12 kills to lead Osseo-Fairchild and Mariah Steinke added nine of her own. Ayva Oliver passed 16 assists.
Kait Ortmann had 11 kills to lead the Macks, who won the second set 25-13.
Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0: The Crickets stayed unbeaten in the Western Cloverbelt with a sweep of the Hornets. Gianna Vollrath pounded 20 kills, while Sam Olson and Anika Steinke both passed 19 assists for Fall Creek. Hannah Herrem rallied the defense with 19 digs.
Regis 3, Thorp 0: The Ramblers swept the Cardinals, highlighted by an exciting 27-25 victory in the second set. They won the first and third sets handily.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 1: Claire Schierenbeck hit 19 kills and dished 16 assists and Faith Kazemba made 33 digs as the Lancers rallied past the Pirates. Immanuel Lutheran took the final three sets to improve to 19-4 this year and stay unbeaten in the Dairyland Conference.
Eleva-Strum 3, Augusta 2: The Cardinals stormed back from a 2-1 deficit, winning a tight fourth set 28-26 and the fifth set 15-12.
Spring Valley 3, Durand 1: The Cardinals won the first two sets and staved off a potential Panthers rally by closing out the match in the fourth.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Gilmanton 0: Miah Breheim led the Hornets with eight kills and Liza Cummings added seven of her own in a sweep of the Panthers.
Cross country
Owen-Withee Invite: McDonell’s Dan Anderson and Augusta’s Bailey Peterson won the boys and girls races, respectively, to help lift their teams to overall victories.
Anderson beat Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson by 2.5 seconds, finishing in 16 minutes, 32.2 seconds. Peterson clocked in at 19:02.7, beating second place by about 15 seconds.
Augusta’s Kyle Shult took third in the boys race, and Bloomer’s Anders Michaelsen was fifth. Thorp/Gilman’s Shaylie Zarza was fourth in the girls race and Augusta’s Beth Boone was fifth.
Black River Falls Invite: Local runners took third in each race, Stanley-Boyd’s Janelle Schesel for the girls and Durand’s Parker Schneider for the boys.
Schesel finished in 21 minutes, 27.2 seconds to lead the Orioles, while Schneider clocked in at 17:45.5. The Durand girls took third in the team standings, led by Chloe Auth in eighth place individually.
Hayward Invitational: Barron’s Fran Peterson won the girls race, holding off Superior’s Tayler McMeekin by 9.6 seconds to take first. She finished in 21:14.
The Cameron girls took second in the team standings. Brittany Breed paved the way for the Comets with a fourth-place finish. Ladysmith’s Grace Pearson took fifth.
Barron’s Mason Ecklor was the top local runner in the boys race. He took sixth.