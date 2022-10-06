Altoona girls tennis

Members of the Altoona girls tennis team pose with the sectional championship plaque on Thursday at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

 Contributed photo

The Altoona girls tennis team is headed to the team state tournament for the first time since 2015. The Rails won a Division 2 sectional title on Thursday in Eau Claire to clinch their spot at the team tournament in Madison.

The Rails scored 39 team points, holding off second-place Regis/McDonell by six to capture the crown.