The Altoona girls tennis team is headed to the team state tournament for the first time since 2015. The Rails won a Division 2 sectional title on Thursday in Eau Claire to clinch their spot at the team tournament in Madison.
The Rails scored 39 team points, holding off second-place Regis/McDonell by six to capture the crown.
Altoona will have several competitors at the individual state tournament next week, too. Josie Rechek swept both of her matches at No. 2 singles to win the flight and clinch a state berth. The doubles teams of Josie Rondestvedt/Bella Bauer (No. 1) and Sofia Bach/Katelyn Beltz (No. 2) both won sectional flights as well, and will join Rechek at the individual state tournament.
The individual state tournament is next week in Madison, and the team tournament runs the following week. Altoona is seeking its first state title, although the Rails brought home a Division 2 runner-up trophy in 2015.
After sub-sectionals early this week, the Rails said they believed they could push through to the team state tournament. Mission accomplished.
Regis/McDonell’s Colleen Callaghan was the sectional champion at No. 1 singles to advance to state. She defeated Mondovi’s Caitlyn Stadter in the championship match, but both earned spots at state.
Regis/McDonell’s Teigan Petersilka/Olivia Zavaleta and Rice Lake’s Emily Mofle/Natalie Nolin both advanced to the individual state tournament in doubles.
Football
Regis 56, Stanley-Boyd 23: Zander Rockow scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Ramblers ensured they will at least finish tied atop the Cloverbelt Conference standings.
Rockow scored on runs of 11 and 16 yards, and also returned a missed field goal 93 yards for a score.
Carson Tait added a receiving and rushing touchdown for Regis, and Evrett Tait chipped in with a rushing score. Jack Weisenberger and Josh Brickner also caught touchdown passes from Kendon Krogman.
Landon Karlen and Blake Paul scored on runs for the Orioles in the fourth quarter, and Troy Trevino recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
Volleyball
Chippewa Falls 3, New Richmond 0: The Cardinals earned themselves at least a share of the Big Rivers title by sweeping the Tigers. They’re unbeaten at 6-0 with one league match left. Paige Steinmetz had 13 kills in the victory.
McDonell 3, Fall Creek 0: The Macks swept the Crickets to clinch a share of the Western Cloverbelt championship. McDonell finished 6-1 in conference play.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0: The Orioles earned a share of the Western Cloverbelt title by sweeping the Thunder. Stanley-Boyd went 6-1 in the conference, along with McDonell and Bloomer.
Bloomer 3, Thorp 1: The Blackhawks rounded out the tri-champions in the Western Cloverbelt by beating the Cardinals. Thorp won the first set, but Bloomer took the next three to win. With a 6-1 record to match McDonell and Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer earned a piece of the conference title.
Altoona 3, Prescott 0: The Rails earned a Middle Border sweep over the Cardinals. They won two hard-fought sets to start, taking the first 25-21 and the second 25-23. Mya Martenson hit 20 kills and Kennedy Trippler passed 37 assists.
Spring Valley 3, Elk Mound 0: The Cardinals swept the Mounders in Dunn-St. Croix clash. They won 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.
Whitehall 3, Eleva-Strum 0: The Norse got out to a strong start and held on across the final two sets to sweep the Cardinals.
Ashland 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Oredockers swept the Bulldogs in a Heart O’ North match, winning each set by nine or more points.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Independence 0: The Hornets won every set by nine-plus points to sweep the Indees.
Cross country
Eleva-Strum Invite: Peter Weir was the individual winner to power the Cadott boys to the team title. He held off Immanuel Lutheran’s Micah Fossum by five seconds to win. Saibyn Will placed ninth for Cadott.
Durand-Arkansaw’s Connor Davidson and Thorp’s Luke Schraufnagel took third and fourth, respectively.
The Durand-Arkansaw girls won their meet behind individual champion Lauren Peterson. Farrari Wallace and Chloe Auth both placed in the top five too. Thorp’s Shaylie Zarza was the runner-up.