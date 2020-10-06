Ethan Trowbridge scored two goals, Landon Brunke added three assists and the Chippewa Falls boys soccer team got its first win of the year with a 5-3 victory over Menomonie on Tuesday.
Jordan Simonson added a goal and an assist for the Cardinals, and Gubgnit Mason and Ethan Sarauer also got on the score sheet.
The Cardinals trailed 2-1 at halftime, but scored four times after halftime to nab the victory.
Chi-Hi goalkeeper Steel Brooke made seven saves in net.
The Mustangs got goals from Clayton Fanetti, Gabriel Tronnier and Xander Riedmann.
Girls golf
Arcadia sectional: Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek shot a 389 as a team, finishing in sixth place. The top two teams, Edgewood and Lakeside Lutheran, advanced to the state tournament.
Hallie Tulip of the Arcadia/Independence co-op carded an 89 to advance to state as an individual. Eleice Dahl led Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek with a 95, good for a tie for 15th. Teammate Trinity Knudtson shot a 96 and tied for 17th.
Volleyball
Altoona 3, Stanley-Boyd 0: Mya Martenson served five aces and hit eight kills for the Rails in a sweep victory. Averie Varsho marshaled the defense and made 12 digs, while also hitting two service aces.
Regis 3, Thorp 0: Lexi Ridenour hit a team-high eight kills for the Ramblers, and Rachel Szepienic chipped in with six of her own. Marissa Cicha and Bella Behrnedt served four aces apiece for Regis.
McDonell 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0: The Macks improved to 12-1 on the season with help from Maggie Craker’s 28 assists, 17 digs and 10 kills. Destiny Baughman added nine kills and 13 digs for McDonell, while Lauryn Deetz had 13 digs.
Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0: Gianna Vollrath hit a team-high 15 kills, Emily Madden added 14 digs and Sam Olson dished 17 assists to push the Crickets to victory.
Emma Ryan added eight kills and Anika Steinke came up with 11 assists for Fall Creek.
Elk Mound 3, Glenwood City 0: McKenna Diermeier played a pivotal role on offense and defense, making 21 digs and hitting 14 kills to lead the Mounders. Brooke Emery added 22 digs, and Morgan Kinblom tallied 24 assists.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Gilmanton 0: The Lancers picked up a sweep behind 18 assists and five aces by Claire Schierenbeck. Erica Oster and Annie Oster chipped in with nine and seven kills, respectively. Lydia Evans led Gilmanton with three kills and six digs.
Durand 3, Spring Valley 1: The Panthers won every set but the third to defeat the Cardinals. Durand won the first 25-21, the second 25-14 and the fourth 25-17.
Eleva-Strum 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0: The Cardinals earned the sweep in straightforward fashion, winning each set by at least seven points.
Cross country
Owen-Withee Invite: McDonell’s Dan Anderson kept a good thing going, staying unbeaten this year with a win in the boys race. He and fellow top-10 finishers Eddie Mittermeyer (sixth) and Max Hauser (eighth) helped the Macks win the team title.
Cadott’s Peter Weir, Tad Weiss and Zach Morgal took second, fourth and seventh, respectively, to lead the Hornets to a second-place team finish.
McDonell’s Ellie Eckes was the top local finisher in the girls race, taking second behind Loyal-Greenwood’s Savannah Schley. Osseo-Fairchild’s Aurora Wier took third, McDonell’s Ann David was fifth and Cadott had a trio of runners take sixth through eighth.
Loyal-Greenwood won the team title.