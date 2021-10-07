For the second time in three years, the Fall Creek volleyball team is a conference champion.
The Crickets swept Thorp 3-0 to clinch the Western Cloverbelt title on Thursday in Thorp, continuing a dominant season for the program. Gianna Vollrath hit 19 kills and made 16 digs in the championship-clinching victory.
Anika Steinke added 19 assists for Fall Creek, which got off to a blistering start with a 25-6 win in the first set. Hannah Herrem made 16 digs and Tori Marten hit eight kills.
Fall Creek also won the Western Cloverbelt title in 2019. The Crickets are unbeaten in league play this season.
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Cardinals stayed unbeaten in the Big Rivers with a sweep of the Old Abes. Sami Perlberg powered the attack with 13 kills and Maddy Bauer distributed 35 assists. Maddie Rubenzer led Memorial with 13 kills and Molly Brickner made six digs.
Hudson 3, Eau Claire North 0: The Huskies fell to the Raiders at home in Big Rivers action.
Altoona 3, Somerset 2: The Rails overturned a 2-1 deficit behind a big night from Mya Martenson. She hit 27 kills and made 21 digs. Kennedy Trippler passed 39 assists and Breeley Gluch added 25 digs.
McDonell 3, Cadott 0: The Macks blanked the Hornets in Western Cloverbelt action.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Bloomer 1: The Thunder took every set but the second for a Western Cloverbelt victory. They won each set by five or more points. Lexi Post had nine kills to lead Bloomer.
Colfax 3, Elk Mound 1: The Vikings overturned an early deficit, taking the final three sets to score a key Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory. A 26-24 win in the second set helped energize the victory. McKenna Diermeier hit 24 kills for the Mounders. Jeanette Hydukovich had 10 kills for Colfax.
Durand 3, Glenwood City 1: The Panthers won the first two sets and staved off a comeback by taking the fourth 25-14.
Augusta 3, Alma Center Lincoln 2: The Beavers mounted a huge rally, recovering from a 2-0 deficit by taking the final three sets.
Eleva-Strum 3, Independence 1: The Cardinals shook off a tough first set, taking the next three for a Dairyland Conference win.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3, Northwestern 1: The Bulldogs rode an early two-set lead to victory.
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Blair-Taylor 0: Madison Goodbear had four aces in the Wildcats’ defeat.
Cross country
Eleva-Strum Invite: Durand dominated the day, winning the boys and girls team titles with strong showings across the board.
Parker Schneider, the defending state champion in Division 3, won the boys race for the Panthers. He finished in 15 minutes, 52.80 seconds, a full minute and a half ahead of second place. Cadott’s Peter Weir took third, Durand’s Denbello Bauer was fourth and Immanuel Lutheran’s Micah Fossum was fifth.
Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders won the girls race in 20:43.12. Regis’ Eydie Myers placed second, and Durand took the third and fourth spots with Lauren Peterson and Chloe Auth, respectively. Regis’ Carly Borst was fifth.
Amery Invitational: Elk Mound’s Ellie Schiszik won the girls race, holding off Tasha Tiry of Amery by about 23 seconds. Schiszik finished in 20:49.9. Ian Hazen led the Mounders boys by taking second place, only behind winner Will Gerber of Grantsburg.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire North 0, New Richmond 0: The Abes and Tigers played to a scoreless draw for the second time this season.
Eau Claire North 2, Rice Lake 1: Elliott Solberg scored the go-ahead goal in the second half for the Huskies to earn a Big Rivers victory. Presley Clay put North ahead with a strike in the 14th minute before Ian Krance answered for the Warriors 21 minutes later. Aaron Seehafer assisted both North goals, and Caden Eberle made four saves in net.
Chippewa Falls 5, Menomonie 0: Ethan Sarauer scored a hat trick to power the Cardinals past the Mustangs.
Osceola 5, Altoona 2: Brady Johnson scored twice for the Rails, but they couldn’t quite keep pace with Osceola.