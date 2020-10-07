The Regis/Altoona girls golf team will have two representatives at this year's WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
Lydia Jensen and Elli Anderson both qualified for state at Wednesday's sectional in Rice Lake, with Jensen taking fourth place with an 87 and Anderson tying for sixth at 92.
Ladysmith's Jackie Wallin, who also tied for sixth, earned a state berth as well. Anderson defeated Wallin via tiebreaker to take the second individual qualifying spot, giving Wallin the third spot.
Regis/Altoona took third place as a squad, carding a 384 but missing out on a team state tournament berth by 13 strokes. That was the margin between them and second-place St. Croix Central. Prescott won the sectional title with a team score of 349.
Regis/Altoona's Emma Anderson and Baldwin-Woodville's Lezlie Weyer were also in the hunt for a spot at state. Weyer's 93 was good for a tie for 10th place, while Anderson was a stroke behind to tie for 12th with Rice Lake's Anna Marie Jones.
Rice Lake's Emma VandeVoort (tie for 15th) and Flambeau's Abby Bratanich (17th) were also in contention.
The state tournament is scheduled to take place next Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.