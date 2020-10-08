McDonell volleyball players were happy to just be playing at all when the season kicked off in September. A conference crown makes their return to play that much sweeter.
Desi Baughman, Maggie Craker, Marley Hughes and Sidney Rice all had at least seven kills as the Macks bested Cadott to secure a Cloverbelt Conference title. Lauryn Deetz added 16 digs, while Craker wasn’t far behind with 15 in addition to her 28 assists.
The Macks didn’t exactly make it a dramatic moment, winning in straight sets 25-23, 25-12, 26-24 to move to 12-1 overall.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Gilmanton 0: The Lancers stayed unbeaten, moving to 7-0, with a 25-8, 25-7, 25-7 victory. Claire Schierenbeck was the facilitator with 18 assists, while Annie Oster had eight kills and Erica Oster had 11 aces.
Fall Creek 3, Thorp 0: Gianna Vollrath stuffed the stat sheet with 20 kills, 13 digs and five blocks in a 25-12, 25-11, 25-18 win. Sam Olson added 22 assists in addition to her seven kills.
Chippewa Falls 3, Menomonie 0: Paige Steinmetz had eight kills and 13 digs, while Jennah Johnson had a team-leading nine kills in addition to two digs. The Cardinals moved to 8-2 with a 25-8, 25-6, 25-16 victory.
Bloomer 3, Hayward 0: Bella Seibel had 11 kills and seven digs and Lexi Post added seven kills and six digs for the Blackhawks.
Alma/Pepin 3, Alma Center Lincoln 2: Liza Cummings and Emily Frey each had nine kills, but their Hornets fell just short in a 16-14 fifth set.
Eleva-Strum 3, Melrose-Mindoro 1: The Cardinals won four tight sets, including a 25-23 third that kept the team from falling behind.
Girls tennis
Team state tournament: Regis earned the No. 3 seed Thursday for the upcoming Division 2 state tournament and will duel second-seeded Xavier on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. Catholic Memorial and Edgewood meet in the other semifinal. Hudson received the No. 4 seed in D1 and will play top-seeded Divine Savior Holy Angels.
The Division 2 tournament will be played at Sports Core Health and Racquet Club in Kohler, while the D1 event will be played at Lake Geneva Tennis.
Boys soccer
Chippewa Falls 6, Menomonie 0: Ethan Sarauer and Gubgnit Mason each scored a pair of goals, with Sarauer adding an assist, and Steel Brooke made five saves in the shutout effort. Also finding the back of the net for Chi-Hi was Jordan Simonson and Landon Brunke.
Cross country
Eleva-Strum invitational: Whitehall’s Kevin Caroll (18:36.75) and Blair-Taylor’s Thea McAdams captured the individual medalists honors at the triangular. Both their teams also captured team titles.