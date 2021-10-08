Gavin Tegels scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and Ryan Sonnentag sealed the win with an interception as the Cadott football team defeated Clear Lake 15-14 on Friday in Cadott.
The Hornets trailed 14-8 when Tegels punched the ball into the end zone from two yards out in the fourth quarter. Peter Weir made the extra point to give the Hornets a one-point lead, and Sonnentag took care of the rest.
Tegels carried the ball 15 times for 84 yards. Kaleb Sonnentag took eight rushes for 99 yards.
Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0: Steele Schaefer ran for 105 yards and two scores as the Mustangs rolled past the Old Abes. Menomonie scored 36 points before halftime to clinch the result early.
Gavin Exner, Nick Haviland, Jack Drout, Wyatt Winsand and Caden Sorensen also scored rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs. Collectively, Menomonie ran for 371 yards on 49 carries.
Reese Woerner accounted for 61 all-purpose yards to lead Memorial.
Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6: The Cardinals secured postseason eligibility, never trailing after making the long trip to play the Spartans. Karson Bowe and Owen Krista opened the scoring with touchdown runs, and Braden Warwick closed it out with another.
Bowe led rushers with 95 yards, while Warwick threw for 89 in addition to his 43 ground yards.
Durand 38, Fall Creek 20: The Panthers overturned a halftime deficit, storming back with 24 points in the third quarter to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Simon Bauer scored five rushing touchdowns and compiled 307 yards on the ground in another huge day for Durand. He also threw for 52 yards. Dawson Hartung added 124 rushing yards.
Eli Laube threw for 288 yards and two scores on 24 completions for the Crickets, setting a new single-season program record for passing yards in the process. Cameron Martzke had eight catches for 123 yards. Leo Hagberg and Soren Johnson each caught a touchdown, while Riley Wathke recovered a fumble for a score.
Fall Creek led 14-8 at halftime.
Augusta 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 28: The Beavers stayed unbeaten on the season and in the Dairyland backed by 241 rushing yards and four scores on 25 carries from Ben Dickinsen. Brennan King passed for 72 yards and ran for 21 with a combined three TDs.
Thorp 36, Greenwood 0: Aiden Rosemeyer accounted for six touchdowns for a second straight week, this time passing for four and rushing for two in a shutout victory. He accumulated 320 passing yards and 64 yards on the ground.
Logan Hanson had two receiving touchdowns, while one each went to Ryan Raether and Denzel Sutton.
Mondovi 35, Elk Mound 0: The Buffaloes' defense pitched a shutout and earned a safety while holding the Mounders to 140 yards of total offense. Mondovi QB Jarod Falkner threw for 114 yards and a touchdown, ran for 75 yards and caught a TD pass from Dawson Rud.
Rud also ran for 173 yards. Avery Kaanta put up 101 yards on the ground for Elk Mound.
Whitehall 54, Eleva-Strum 14: The Norse got four touchdowns from Jonathan Thorn, two rushing and one on a kick return and pick-6, and three rushing scores from Eric Kleinhans.
Thorn finished with 114 yards on the ground. Eleva-Strum got on the board with a 2-yard Ryan Julson run and an 85-yard kick return from Wyatt Miland. A wild 50-second span near the end of the first half featured four touchdowns between the two teams.
Elmwood/Plum City 36, Colfax 0: Trevor Asher ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wolves past the Vikings. He carried the ball 21 times.
Luke Webb added a 71-yard touchdown run for Elmwood/Plum City. He took five carries for 139 yards.
Aiden McKee ran for 81 yards for the Vikings.
Spring Valley 28, Turtle Lake 14: The Cardinals built a 28-0 lead behind a strong rushing attack and saw out the victory.
Jackson Stein, Tristan Neisinger and Justin Rielly all ran for scores in the first three quarters, and Connor Ducklow threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Bowman.
Rielly and Neisinger finished with 88 and 82 rushing yards, respectively. Ducklow threw for 95 yards.
Pepin/Alma 37, Blair-Taylor 8: The Wildcats got on the board in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard pass from Colton Lejcher to Gunar Koxlien after the Eagles got up 37-0. Pepin/Alma stayed tied with Melrose-Mindoro a game back of Augusta for the Dairyland lead entering the final week of the regular season.
Barron 28, Cameron 0: Caiden LaLiberty ran for a pair of scores and the Golden Bears' defense shut out the Comets.
LaLiberty had 68 rushing yards. Collin Kappel and Ryan Etlicher added rushing touchdowns of their own.