It was a strong start to the season for Menomonie girls basketball, a program hoping to make a run at the Big Rivers title this winter.
Emma Mommsen scored 21 points, while Mary Berg was close behind with 16, in the Mustangs’ 57-44 nonconference victory against La Crosse Central on Tuesday. Their performances helped the team overcome a 28-point outing from Central’s Brittany Mislivecek.
Bird hit four 3-pointers, matching Mislivecek for the game high, as Menomonie held on to its 33-17 halftime lead.
Elk Mound 64, Stanley-Boyd 49: Tori Blaskowski scored 21 points, one of three Mounders in double digits, to lift the squad to victory. Chipping in were Stella Rhude and Brooke Emery, who scored 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Lily Hoel notched a game-high 20 points for the Orioles, but it wasn’t enough.
Cadott 75, Immanuel Lutheran 34: Elly Eiler poured in a game-high 21 points for the Hornets in a season-opening win. Lauryn Goettl added 18 points of her own, and Laken Ryan was close behind with 17 points. Cadott made 10 3-pointers, with five coming from Ryan.
Hannah Kazemba led the Lancers with eight points.
Holmen 51, Chippewa Falls 47: The Cardinals fell just short despite 15 points from Ava Reuter and 14 from Brooklyn Sandvig. Chi-Hi cut into an 11-point halftime lead, but wasn’t able to fully come back against the Vikings.
Holmen, backed by seven 3-point makes, got 13 points each from Sydney Valiska and Kelsie Reibel.
Hudson 54, Colfax 43: The Vikings came up short against the Raiders in their season opener. Statistics were not reported.
Lake Holcombe 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44: Brooke Lechleitner scored 16 points, while Karly Kirkman had 11, as the Chieftains secured a nonconference victory against a Heart O’ North foe. Justine Kane scored 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers for Lake Holcombe, which extended a four-point halftime lead after the break.
Hannah Solie was a bright spot for the Bulldogs with a 19-point effort. She hit all four of the team’s 3-pointers.
Whitehall 40, Independence 34: Nylah Lisowski led the Norse with 14 points to help her squad start the season off with a victory. Avery Sonsalla and Norah Youngbauer each added seven as Whitehall retained its halftime lead.
Avery Pape led the Indees with eight points.
Ellsworth 66, Mondovi 59: The Buffaloes dropped their season opener, but kept it close against the Panthers. Statistics were not reported.