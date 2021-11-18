Alyssa Wirth put in a game-best 19 points, Mya Martenson added 13 and the Altoona girls basketball team won its season opener 70-52 over Arcadia on Thursday in Altoona.
Five different members of the Rails scored five or more points. Tayah Christopher and Kennedy Trippler scored nine apiece. Altoona made six three pointers, with Christopher and Martenson connecting on two each.
The Rails outscored Arcadia 39-26 in the second half.
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Holmen 34: Tessa Ross and Brenna Lasher each scored 12 points and Lily Cayley was close behing with 11 as the Old Abes secured a one-sided victory in their season opener. Lasher had three of the team’s four 3-pointers as Memorial held its 33-17 halftime advantage.
Osseo-Fairchild 63, Rice Lake 59: The Thunder weathered a 37-point outburst from Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee to win their season opener. Lacey Frase scored a team-high 19 points for Osseo-Fairchild, while Brooke McCune added 17 of her own.
Sheplee was the only Warriors scorer in double figures. She poured in 24 points after halftime.
Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 34: The Mounders stretched out a five-point halftime lead thanks largely to the work of Stella Rhude and Tori Blaskowski. The pair scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, to push Elk Mound to 2-0 on the young season.
Tori Martin led the Crickets with 12 points.
Immanuel Lutheran 54, New Auburn 18: Sheridan Noeldner nearly outscored the Trojans herself, putting up 16 points to lead the Lancers to victory. Cheyenne Wales added 11 points for Immanuel Lutheran, which made seven 3-pointers.
Bloomer 46, Hayward 39: The Blackhawks held off the Hurricanes behind 17 points from Abigale Iverson and 11 more from Dani Latz. Karissa Petska added nine points for Bloomer.
Durand 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 40: Bently Bauer led all scorers with 16 points to get the Panthers off to a winning start to the year. Joslin Carothers chipped in with 12 points for Durand, which had eight different players score.
Whitehall 45, Gilmanton 32: Freshman Trinity Aasen scored a team-high 13 points to lift the Norse past the Panthers. Norah Youngbauer chipped in with 11 points for Whitehall, while Lydia Evans scored a game-high 18 for Gilmanton.
Independence 63, Coulee Christian 20: The Indees had little trouble picking up their first win of the season, pulling away with a huge second half. They held Coulee Christian to seven points after the break. Avery Pape led Independence with 17 points and Amiah Ives was close behind with 14.
Blair-Taylor 63, Black River Falls 25: Lindsay Steien topped the scoring leaders with 23 points for the Wildcats, and Abby Thompson contributed 14 to the cause as Blair-Taylor cruised to victory.
Clear Lake 71, Spring Valley 30: Mara Ducklow scored 14 points for the Cardinals, but the Warriors were too much to handle.