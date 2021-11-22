Kennedy Gruhlke notched a pair of goals to lift the Eau Claire Area girls hockey team to a 3-2 win over Onalaska in its home opener on Monday in Eau Claire.
Gruhlke struck once in the first period and again in the second. Her two goals sandwiched a score from Lauryn Eckloff and put the Stars ahead 3-0. Onalaska scored late in the second period and added another in the third, but couldn't complete a comeback.
Alesha Smith made 33 saves in net for Eau Claire Area. Gracen Garlie, Kate Roberts, Evelyn Kolar and Addison Gruhlke all tallied assists.
The Stars are off to a 2-0 start to the season.
Girls basketball
Colfax 57, Bloomer 41: McKenna Shipman led all scorers with 16 points and helped the Vikings earn a nonconference win over the Blackhawks. Jillian Bowe made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for Colfax, and Madison Barstad added nine points.
Abby Iverson had a team-high nine points for Bloomer. The Vikings held the Blackhawks to 19% shooting from the field.
Rice Lake 56, Ashland 30: The Warriors drilled eight 3-pointers, with six coming from Brynn Olson in a rout. Olson scored 24 points, nearly outpacing the Oredockers herself. Eliana Sheplee chipped in with 10 points. Rice Lake outscored Ashland 31-15 in the second half.
Alma Center Lincoln 52, New Lisbon 31: The Hornets led by four at halftime but pulled away by outscoring the Rockets 27-10 after the break. Liza Cummings scored 21 points to lead the way, and Sadie Schmidt contributed 10 more.