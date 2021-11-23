The Elk Mound girls basketball team rode a balanced effort to get past Regis 51-37 on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Three different Mounders scored in double figures in the victory. Stella Rhude had a game-high 14 points, and Tori Blaskowski and Ellie Schiszik were close behind with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Elk Mound limited Regis to 14 points in the first half and built an 11-point lead by halftime.
Ava Highman led the Ramblers with 11 points. Ashley Chilson scored eight and Makenna Rohrscheib tallied seven.
Eau Claire Memorial 62, Tomah 22: The Old Abes were stifling on defense to easily move to 2-0 on the season. Offensively, four Memorial players scored in double figures, with Tessa Ross notching 12 and the trio of Lily Cayley, Jordyn Peed and Hadly Skaw right behind her at 11.
Bella Tangley hit twice from deep for the Abes, who held Tomah to just nine points in the first half.
Eau Claire North 71, Marshfield 54: Reanna Hutchinson poured in a career-high 29 points to help the Huskies secure their first win of the season. The senior made three 3-pointers.
Brya Smith scored 17 points for North, and Ellie O’Keefe and Alyssa Polus had eight points each. The Huskies knocked down eight shots from beyond the arc.
Altoona 41, Prescott 36: Josie Rondestvedt scored 14 points and Ava Gunderson added 10 as the Rails won their first ever game as a member of the Middle Border.
Gunderson hit a trio of 3-pointers for Altoona, which is 2-0 on the young season.
Prescott’s Katrina Budworth led all scorers with 16 points.
Fall Creek 49, Eleva-Strum 28: Katie Kent scored 16 points and Gianna Vollrath added 12 as the Crickets earned their first victory of the season.
Jaden Bautch led the Cardinals 10.
Durand 64, Cameron 35: The Panthers had a balanced showing offensively, led by Bently Bauer with 13 points, to move to 2-0. Also finding the net were Madisyn Kilboten and Emma Hoyt, who each notched 11 points.
Maddie Wall scored 12 and Eden Dellinger had 11 for the Comets in their season opener.
Osseo-Fairchild 50, La Crosse Central 41: Brooke McCune scored 10 as the Thunder took down a larger school in nonconference play. Rhiannon Prudlick had eight points and Dezaray Eisenberner and Taylor Gunderson each added seven for Osseo-Fairchild, which pulled away in the second half after entering halftime tied at 18.
Cadott 68, Bruce 28: Four Hornets had at least 10 points, with Emma Kowalczyk leading the way with 15, in a one-sided victory for the home squad. Rounding out the top scorers were Lauryn Goettl (13), Elly Eiler (12) and Olivia Goodman (10).
Superior 68, Chippewa Falls 43: Ally Richardson and Ava Reuter each scored 12 points but Chi-Hi is still looking for its first win after three games. Reuter also hit twice from deep.
The Cardinals struggled to slow Savannah Leopold, who scored 21. Eva Peterson and Emma Raye each had 16 for the Spartans.
Immanuel Lutheran 58, Cornell 13: Riley Naumann and Sheridan Noeldner both outscored the Chiefs themselves for the Lancers’ second win of the year. Naumann scored 19 and Noeldner added 17. Noeldner made five 3-pointers in the victory.
Ladysmith 72, Stanley-Boyd 40: Raemalee Smith scored 28 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers to help the Lumberjills secure a strong victory. Holly Rands added 15 in the victorious effort.
Their showings helped erase the impact of Lily Hoel, who accounted for half the Orioles’ offense thanks to 20 points.
Independence 38, Boyceville 29: Amiah Ives led the Indees with 16 points to move her squad to 2-1, while Rachael Montgomery led the Bulldogs with 11.
Spring Valley 56, Pepin/Alma 44: Charlie Vanasse and Mara Ducklow each scored 17 for the Cardinals in a nonconference victory. Spring Valley pulled expanded a two-point halftime lead to knock off a Dairyland foe.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 56, Marshfield 49: The Old Abes got 14 points from Will Boser and 13 from Peter Albert to open their season with a victory. Helping the cause was a rather balanced 3-point effort. Memorial hit nine times from deep, with three coming from Albert and two each from Boser and Mason Stoik.
Stoik rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points. Mekhi Shaw had six in his first game back from an injury that kept him out all of last season.
Superior 71, Chippewa Falls 61: Mason Monarski scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Cardinals, but they couldn’t find a way past the Spartans in their season opener.
Monarski made five 3-pointers. Jackson Tomczak added 11 points and four rebounds, while Christian Crumbaker scored 10 points.
Augusta 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56: Tyler Brixen scored 24 and Dalton Robinson had 17 as the Beavers escaped a nine-point halftime hole to earn a tight victory. Brixen hit three times from deep for Augusta to help power the comeback.
Ashton Kummet scored 19 for the Bulldogs, while Dylan Razim had 12.
Elmwood/Plum City 67, Eleva-Strum 34: Luke Webb scored 18 points, while Jarrod Pelzel and Christian Martin each had 13 in the Wolves’ season-opening victory. Pelzel and Martin each had a pair of 3-point makes.
Eleva-Strum was led by 10 points from Wyatt Miland.
Cochrane-Fountain City 61, Osseo-Fairchild 45: Ethan Wathke scored 14 points to lead the Thunder, but they fell to the Pirates in their season opener. Braedon Metzler chipped in with 10 points for Osseo-Fairchild.
Viroqua 53, Mondovi 42: Jarod Falkner scored 14 points for the Buffaloes, who weren’t able to hold onto a 30-24 halftime advantage. Max Marten added 10 points. Griffin Olson topped all scorers with 19 for Viroqua, which got all its offense from four players.
Prentice 73, Lake Holcombe 53: Dylan Bowen scored 20 points for the Chieftains and hit six 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to lift Lake Holcombe to victory. Brendan Anders added 13 points and Colton Minnick had 11, while Alex Schantner of Prentice led all scoreres with 23.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Superior 1: The Sabers won their first game since claiming last year’s state championship thanks to a game-closing hat trick from Emma Lyn Stephenson. Brianna Buonincontro equalized halfway through the second period after the Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the first, and Stephenson gave CFM the lead at the end of the second and cushion with two more tallies in the third.
Kasandra Her made 24 saves in net.
Boys hockey
Superior 7, Menomonie 0: The Spartans, last year’s Division 2 state runner-up, blanked the Mustangs. Thomas Isenberger made 45 saves in net for Menomonie, and Trevor Soderlund stopped all eight shots he faced for Superior.
Boys swim and dive
D.C. Everest Pentathlon: Gabe Siler took third place to lead the Eau Claire Alliance in the overall standings. The freshman’s combined time of 2:51.45 across five events. Seniors CJ Willert (sixth), Briggs Reinke (eighth) and Thomas Merkatoris (ninth) also placed in the top 10 for Eau Claire.
Chippewa Falls’ Ryan Beranek took 11th in the overall standings.