Mackensy Kolpien helped the Fall Creek girls basketball team start the year off right, scoring a game-high 18 points to lead the Crickets past Elk Mound 54-42 on Tuesday in Fall Creek.
Emily Madden chipped in with 10 points for the Crickets, who made their debut a winner in what will likely be a season unlike any other. Players, coaches and officials wore masks on the court as the winter kicked off in earnest.
Tori Martin added nine points for Fall Creek, which pulled away in the second half. The Crickets led 27-24 at halftime.
Isabella Hollister and Tori Blaskowski led Elk Mound with 10 points apiece, and Brooke Emery added nine of her own.
Winter prep sports competition tipped off around the state on Tuesday, with a handful of other local girls basketball teams hitting the court.
Durand 46, Regis 31: The Panthers recovered from a slow start to the game, scoring 33 points after halftime to defeat the Ramblers.
Leah Sabelko led all scorers with 19 points for Durand, while McKenna Hurlburt and Madisyn Kilboten added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Makenna Rohrscheib had a team-high 14 points for Regis. Turnovers hampered both teams early on before they shook off some of the mistakes in the second half.
Stanley-Boyd 55, Ladysmith 43: The Orioles got 18 points from Lily Hoel and 12 more from Emily Brenner to win their season opener. Teagen Becker added 10 points for Stanley-Boyd.
The Orioles had to overcome 25 points from Ladysmith’s Raemalee Smith.
Elmwood/Plum City 37, Gilmanton 36: Anna Blanford scored a game-high 13 points to lead Elmwood/Plum City to victory. Teammate Hannah Baier was close behind with 12 points, while Lydia Evans scored 12 for Gilmanton.
Eleva-Strum 62, Augusta 52: The Cardinals defeated the Beavers to begin their season. Statistics were not reported.