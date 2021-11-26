Peyton Platter scored two goals and assisted another as the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team defeated Wausau West 5-2 in its season opener on Friday at Hobbs Ice Center.
Tyler Starich, Dylan Bryne and Luke Lindsay added goals of their own for the Old Abes. Platter's second goal broke a 2-2 tie late in the second period, and Bryne and Lindsay put the game away in the third.
Memorial outshot the Warriors 41-18. Will Seymour made 16 saves in net for the Abes.
Verona 4, Chippewa Falls 2: The Cardinals got out to an early 2-0 lead, but the Wildcats scored four unanswered goals to walk away with the victory. Ben Carlson and Drew Bowe both scored within the first six minutes of the game for Chippewa Falls. Bridger Fixmer stopped 21 shots in goal for Chi-Hi. Reece Cordray netted a hat trick for Verona.
Eau Claire North 2, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston 1: The Huskies won their season opener. Statistics were not reported.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire North 60, Holmen 51: The Huskies defeated the Vikings in tournament play behind 22 points from Reanna Hutchinson. The North senior led all scorers. Addison Bohman scored 11 points for the Huskies, and Ellie O'Keefe added nine.
Maranatha (Minn.) 68, Regis 64: The Ramblers fell despite a 33-point showing from Makenna Rohrscheib. The senior knocked down three 3-pointers. Ashley Chilson also scored in double figures, finishing with 14 points for Regis.
Rhinelander 61, Stanley-Boyd 46: Kayte Licht scored 13 points and Lily Hoel was close behind with 11 for the Orioles, but they couldn't take down the Hodags. Leslie Derks and Jessica Hazuga scored eight each for Stanley-Boyd.
Boys basketball
Wausau West 79, Stanley-Boyd 48: The Orioles couldn't keep pace with the Warriors, despite 17 points form Henry Hoel and 14 more from Brady Potaczek. Hoel made three shots from beyond the arc.