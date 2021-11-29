Bo Vollrath scored 23 points and Cameron Martzke knocked down five 3-pointers as the Fall Creek boys basketball team defeated Eleva-Strum 75-23 on Monday in Strum.
Martzke finished with 17 points and was the top long-range shooter on a team that was hot from beyond the arc. The Crickets made 11 3-pointers to clinch their season opener in comfortable fashion.
Jeff Ritger added eight points for Fall Creek, and Ben Kelly scored seven. Wyatt Miland led Eleva-Strum with nine points.
Boyceville 47, Gilmanton 45: The Bulldogs rallied past the Panthers, overturning a four-point halftime deficit. Nicholas Olson spearheaded the charge, scoring 17 points to lead Boyceville. Grant Kaiser added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Carson Rieck and Hunter Guenther had 12 points apiece for Gilmanton.
Immanuel Lutheran 60, New Auburn 25: The Lancers cruised past the Trojans in nonconference action. Immanuel Lutheran outscored New Auburn 38-13 after halftime.
Girls basketball
Elk Mound 58, Baldwin-Woodville 42: Freshman Ellie Schiszik had a breakout game, drilling six 3-pointers as part of a 23-point performance for the Mounders. Tori Blaskowski contributed 14 points for Elk Mound and Stella Rhude was close behind with 10 of her own.
Sophia Kamm’s 13 points led Baldwin-Woodville.
Ladysmith 52, Bloomer 40: Raemalee Smith poured in a game-high 26 points to push the Lumberjills to victory. Ladysmith overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat its old Heart O’ North Conference foe.
Danielle Latz scored 11 points for Bloomer. Brooklyn Sarauer and Karissa Petska added eight apiece.
Gilmanton 34, Boyceville 25: Lydia Evans led all scorers with 17 points to power the Panthers past the Bulldogs. Hillari Klopp chipped in with eight points for Gilmanton, while Hannah Dunn led Boyceville with 11.
Colfax 70, Clear Lake 42: The Vikings had no trouble dispatching the Warriors. Statistics were not reported.