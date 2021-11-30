Matthew Mauer scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to help the Hudson boys hockey team defeat Chippewa Falls 5-3 on Tuesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Cardinals gave the defending state champions all they could handle, with Mason Johnson’s goal early in the third period tying things up at 3-3. But Mauer struck later in the period to put the Raiders ahead and they added an insurance goal to close it out.
Jack Bowe and Ezra Lindstrom also scored for Chippewa Falls.
Eau Claire Memorial 5, River Falls 0: Connor Byrne scored twice and assisted another goal as the Old Abes got off to a winning start in the Big Rivers campaign. Peyton Platter added a goal and an assist, and Brody Bernicke and Nolan Ottum also scored. Memorial held River Falls to five shots on net.
Eau Claire North 5, New Richmond 2: Nick Thompson and Sam Feck notched two goals apiece to lead the Huskies past the Tigers, a new member of the Big Rivers. Noah Bestul also scored for North.
Girls hockey
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Area 1: Brynn Richards scored the lone goal for the Stars in a defeat to their Big Rivers rival. Alesha Smith stopped 22 shots in goal for ECA.
Western Wisconsin 7, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1: Joey Schemenauer scored to put the Sabers ahead in the first period, but it was all Stars from there. CFM couldn’t overcome 10 penalties in the defeat.
Boys basketball
La Crosse Central 51, Eau Claire North 35: The Huskies fell to a tough RiverHawks team in their season opener. Central held North to a 34% shooting percentage from the field. Jonah Hanson led North with nine points and Dexter Kallstrom scored eight.
Menomonie 58, La Crosse Logan 57: The Mustangs surged past the Rangers in the second half behind a lights-out display from Charlie Morning. He made six 3-pionters after halftime and finished with 25 points on eight makes from deep. Trey Mensing and Noah Feddersen added 11 and 10 points, respectively, to help Menomonie flip a seven-point halftime hole.
Elk Mound 60, Regis 41: The Mounders were lethal from long range to sink the Ramblers. Elk Mound made 10 3-pointers, with four coming from Kaden Russo, who scored a game-high 18 points. Sam Wenzel added 12 points for the Mounders, while Kendon Krogman’s 15 led Regis.
Medford 54, Chippewa Falls 36: The Cardinals couldn’t overcome a 24-point showing from Medford’s Joe Sullivan. Mason Monarski scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Chi-Hi.
New Richmond 78, Altoona 63: The Tigers scored 46 points in the first half to build a 22-point lead and never looked back. CJ Campbell scored 22 points for New Richmond. Conner Lewis led the Rails with 12 points.
Clear Lake 54, McDonell 52: Canan Huss poured in 23 points for the Macks, but they couldn’t knock off the Warriors. Joe Janus added 14 points for McDonell. The Macks led by two at halftime.
Augusta 67, Osseo-Fairchild 54: Dalton Robinson put together the best showing of his career, putting up 31 points to lead the Beavers past the Thunder. Tyler Brixen chipped in with 15 points for Augusta, while Brody Seefeldt’s 14 points led the Thunder.
Ladysmith 60, Mondovi 57: Brady Ingersoll helped the Lumberjacks overturn a three-point halftime deficit, scoring 22 points in the winning effort. Logan Alberson added 12 for Ladysmith, while Evan Gray’s 18 points were the most from a Buffaloes player.
Prescott 95, Durand 75: The Cardinals’ offense couldn’t be slowed down, powered by 13 3-pointers. Brandon Stuart hit seven of those triples and finished with a game-high 28 points, while Jordan Malmlov added 22 points. Drae Bauer scored 17 for Durand and Gunnar Hurlburt was close behind with 15.
Colfax 50, Amery 45: Jack Scharlau’s team-high 16 points helped the Vikings defeat the Warriors. Ryan Albricht and Bryce Sikora added 11 points apiece for Colfax, which trailed by six at the halftime break.
Spring Valley 55, Somerset 42: A balanced effort led the Cardinals to victory. Tyler Bowman (15 points), Cade Stasiek (14 points) and Brady Bednarek (10 points) all scored in double figures for Spring Valley.
Bruce 52, Webster 46: Ryan Popowich scored 14 points to lead Bruce, while Chris Brockman was right behind with 13 points.
Girls basketball
Menomonie 50, Eau Claire North 32: The Mustangs earned a Big Rivers victory behind 12 points from Helen Chen and 10 more from Sammy Jacobsen. Emma Mommsen scored nine for Menmonie. Brya Smith’s nine points led the Huskies.
Hudson 45, Eau Claire Memorial 44: The Raiders held off the Old Abes in a hard-fought Big Rivers battle. Brenna Lasher scored 11 points for Memorial and Lily Cayley and Jordan Peed added nine apiece, but they came up just short of Hudson.
Rice Lake 71, Chippewa Falls 33: The Warriors caught fire from deep, connecting on 13 3-pointers to earn a Big Rivers victory. Elianna Sheplee led the way with 15 points, Lucie Habas scored 12 and Callie Karstens and Brynn Olson had 11 apiece. Ava Reuter scored 10 for the Cardinals.
Altoona 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51: Josie Rondestvedt hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to boost the Rails to another win. Alyssa Wirth added 19 points for Altoona.
Durand 53, Fall Creek 46: The Panthers held off the Crickets with help from 11 points by Madisyn Kilboten. Karlie Weisenbeck, Madison Sand and Joslin Carothers each added nine points for Durand. Katie Kent knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points for Fall Creek.
Cadott 80, Cornell 22: Elly Eiler led all scorers with 17 points for the Hornets. Lakyn Ryan and Emma Kowalczyk helped out with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Immanuel Lutheran 47, Independence 44: Sheridan Noeldner and Riley Naumann teamed up to score 29 points and lift the Lancers. Noeldner scored 15 and Naumann had 14, while Cheyenne Wales added 10 points. Aubrie Pronschinske led the Indees with 13 points.
Blair-Taylor 65, Eleva-Strum 41: Lindsay Steien had a huge game offensively, scoring 31 points to push the Wildcats to a Dairyland victory. Abby Thompson chipped in with 19 points for Blair-Taylor, while Paige Hanner scored 14 to lead the Cardinals.
Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Augusta 37: The Beavers fell to the Pirates in Dairyland action. Kennedy Korger scored 10 for Augusta, while Chayce Rollinger and Emma Mann had 13 each for the Pirates.
Gilmanton 30, Granton 20: Lydia Evans accounted for most of Gilmanton’s points, scoring 18 to boost the team to victory.
Melrose-Mindoro 54, Whitehall 41: Norah Youngbauer scored 13 points for the Norse, but the Mustangs were too much to handle.
Wrestling
Regis/Altoona 66, Black River Falls 16: Regis/Altoona got off to a winning start to the season in convincing fashion. They won nine bouts by pin.