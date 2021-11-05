Durand football wasn't playing around Friday night. The Panthers made sure they'd have more than enough cushion to punch their ticket to the Division 6 state semifinals.
Durand scored the first 36 points of the game, backed by over 300 yards of rushing, and got four total touchdowns from Simon Bauer in a 36-16 victory against Unity. The Panthers held the Eagles off the board until a pair of late touchdowns in the final six minutes with the game all but wrapped up.
Bauer ran for three touchdowns and passed one to Gunnar Hurlburt, with a rushing score from Ryan Mason rounding out the Panther offense. Bauer finished with 181 yards rushing and 57 yards passing for top-seeded Durand, which will face another No. 1 next week in Colby. That matchup is set for Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls.
Durand took a 22-0 lead into the halftime break after Bauer runs of 16 and 22 yards and a Mason touchdown from 6 yards out. That lead was expanded even further in the third with a 14-yard rushing touchdown from Bauer and his passing connection with Hurlburt, a 37-yard play. Unity's late touchdowns came on runs from Brody Allen and Austin Hughes.
The Panthers are now one win away from the program's first ever trip to the state finals in Madison.
Waunakee 28, Menomonie 27: The Mustangs nearly pulled off a second stunning comeback in as many weeks but fell just short in a Division 2 matchup against their half of the sectional's top seed.
After trailing 17-0 early, Menomonie fought its way back to take a 21-20 advantage in the third quarter on a Reed Styer touchdown run. Even when the Warriors responded with a Quintin Keene to Peter James touchdown to regain a 28-21 advantage, coach Mike Sinz's crew still had life.
Parker Schultz ran 66 yards to the house on a trick play with 3:20 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to one. Menomonie was ready to go for the two-point conversion and the lead but a penalty spoiled that idea. The Mustangs then missed the ensuing kick to tie.
Menomonie regained possession on an onside kick but missed a go-ahead field goal attempt from 38 yards out. That allowed the Warriors to run out the rest of the clock.
Michael Gnorski ran for 104 yards for Waunakee, which advanced to play Hartford next week.
Prep soccer
Oregon 2, River Falls 0: The Wildcats were shut out in the Division 3 state semifinals by the undefeated top seed. Oregon got goals from Carter Uhlmann and Christian Wirtz in the first half to advance to Saturday's state championship game against second-seeded Whitefish Bay.
Remy Espanet made 10 saves for River Falls in net. Zach Nye had two of the Wildcats' three shots on goal.