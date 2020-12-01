Josie Hulke scored a game-high 17 points, Katherine Thompson added 12 of her own and the Mondovi girls basketball team knocked off Colfax 60-50 on Tuesday in Colfax.
The Buffaloes nailed 10 3-pointers in the win, including three from Hulke. They pulled away in the second half after entering halftime up 25-23.
Abby Johnson scored nine points and Cassie Thompson posted eight points for Mondovi.
Madison Barstad scored 16 points to lead Colfax, and Marissa Harmon chipped in with eight.
It was a rare upset for the Buffaloes, who gave the Vikings their first Dunn-St. Croix Conference loss since February 2019. It was Mondovi’s first win over Colfax since the 2007-08 season.
Fall Creek 51, Durand 40: The Crickets overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the Panthers.
Fall Creek outscored Durand 30-12 in the second half. Mackensy Kolpien finished with 14 points to lead the Crickets, while Katie Kent and Emily Madden scored nine apiece.
McKenna Hurlburt’s 12 points led Durand. Madisyn Kilboten added eight for the Panthers.
Independence 55, Immanuel Lutheran 25: Ziy Conner’s 21 points propelled the Indees past the Lancers. Emerson Pronschinske added 10 points as Independence improved to 3-0. Sheridan Noeldner scored eight to lead the Lancers.
Alma Center Lincoln 51, Augusta 35: Liza Cummings put up 14 points for the Hornets, and Liz Prindle chipped in with 11 to help secure the victory. Four players had at least nine points for Lincoln. Kennedy Korger had a team-high eight points for the Beavers.
Boyceville 36, Cornell 18: Jensine Boesl scored a game-high 19 points as the Bulldogs doubled up the Chiefs. Rachael Montgomery added six points for Boyceville. Izzy Clark put up 15 points for Cornell, accounting for all but three of the team’s points.
Boys basketball
Altoona 78, Somerset 67: The Rails opened their season with a victory. Statistics were not reported.