Sheridan Noeldner posted a game-best 21 points and Riley Naumann recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Immanuel Lutheran girls basketball team past Gilmanton 61-31 on Thursday.
Emma Miller added 11 points and eight assists to the Lancers’ cause. Immanuel Lutheran knocked down eight 3-pointers, six of which came from Noeldner.
It was the final game until mid-January for Immanuel Lutheran, with the school nearing its winter break.
Menomonie 55, Rice Lake 47: Helen Chen’s 15 points propelled the Mustangs to a Big Rivers Conference win. Bella Jacobsen chipped in with seven points for Menomonie, while Calli Karstens and Jordan Roethel each scored 11 for Rice Lake.
Unity 49, Altoona 46: The Rails got 14 points from Alyssa Wirth and 11 each from Averie Varsho and Brittany Klatt, but came up just short. Altoona made nine 3-pointers in the defeat, with three apiece from Varsho and Klatt.
Cadott 72, Glenwood City 36: Jada Kowalczyk put up 27 points to lead the Hornets as they doubled up the Hilltoppers. Elly Eiler scored 13 points of her own for Cadott. Maddie Oehlke and Delanie Fayerweather had nine points each for Glenwood City.
Whitehall 57, Augusta 48: Sixteen points from Abigail Semb and 12 more from Norah Youngbauer helped the Norse defeat the Beavers. Phoenyx Knuth and Kennedy Schroeder scored 12 each for Augusta.
Boys basketball
Menomonie 53, Hudson 49: A well-rounded effort from the Mustangs saw each scorer tally at least six points. Noah Feddersen led them all with 13, while DeVauntaye Parker was close behind with 10. Hudson’s Luke Healy poured in a game-high 28 points.
Fall Creek 70, Regis 62: Crickets head coach Rick Storlie earned the 400th victory of his career, with 294 of those coming while with Fall Creek’s boys varsity squad. The remaining 106 come from his time as the girls C-team coach. Statistics were not reported.
Stanley-Boyd 61, Cadott 34: The Orioles secured a victory over the Western Cloverbelt rival Hornets. Statistics were not reported.
Cornell 54, Birchwood 52: Blake Anders scored a team-high 16 points and Dylan Bowe added 14 of his own as the Chiefs held off the Bobcats. Trey Johnson had a game-high 29 points for Birchwood.
Colfax 61, Glenwood City 52: The Vikings secured their first win of the season. Statistics were not reported.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Rice Lake 2: The Old Abes flexed their muscles to open the season, getting two goals each from Jack Campbell, Joe Kelly and Christian Tavare. Trevin Kison had four assists for the Old Abes, and Peyton Platter and Carter Olson both added a goal and two assists.
Tristan Scheurer scored both goals for the Warriors.
RAM 7, Medford 2: Ben Biskupski notched a pair of goals and five other players scored as RAM secured a victory on senior night. Bennett Seelen had a goal and two assists, and Evan Gustafson added a goal and an assist.
Alex Erickson made 25 saves in net.