Ziy Conner had a night to remember on Friday.
The Independence senior scored a career-best 41 points in the Indees girls basketball team's 62-25 victory over Coulee Christian. She nearly doubled the opposition's total scoring.
The total shattered Conner's previous career best of 33.
Alana Back added 10 points in the victory.
Menomonie 45, Stanley-Boyd 28: A well-balanced scoring attack lifted the Mustangs past the Orioles in nonconference action. Emma Mommsen led the team with 10 points, and Sammy Jacobsen tallied nine points. Lily Hoel had 13 points for Stanley-Boyd.
Cadott 44, Altoona 39: Jada Kowalczyk had another strong night for the Hornets, scoring 21 points to lead them past the Rails. Elly Eiler chipped in with 13 points for Cadott. Averie Varsho led Altoona with 17 points.
Durand 65, Spring Valley 17: The Panthers' defense couldn't be budged, and Paige Auth and McKenna Hurlburt scored 11 points apiece to power the offense. Leah Sabelko contributed 10 points for Durand, which led 44-5 at halftime.
St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26: Emma Sather scored 20 of the Bulldogs' points in the team's second game of the year. Emily McCurdy and Brianna McCurdy each scored 14 for St. Croix Falls.
Boys basketball
Menomonie 58, Rice Lake 42: Noah Feddersen's 24 points boosted the Mustangs to a Big Rivers victory. Brock Thornton and Trevin Kressin scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Menomonie. Tyler Orr's 16 points led Rice Lake.
Immanuel Lutheran 71, Alma/Pepin 56: A game-high 27 points by Ryan Zimmerman was enough to carry the Lancers to a conference win. Isaiah Plath added 15 points for Immanuel Lutheran, and Britten Rutz scored 10.
Eleva-Strum 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 51: A big night from Nick Higley helped the Cardinals hold off the Pirates. The senior poured in a game-best 28 points, good for over half the team's points. Sawyer Deetz added nine points for the Cardinals.
Blair-Taylor 88, Whitehall 51: The Wildcats got 25 points from Tyler Thompson, 18 from Kyle Steien and 15 from Alec Reismann to cruise to victory. Seth Lambeck and Ian Pank scored 10 each for Whitehall.