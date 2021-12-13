Brooklyn Sarauer scored 13 points and Madison Faschingbauer added 12 of her own as the Bloomer girls basketball team held off Regis 50-47 on Monday in Bloomer.
Sarauer added six rebounds for Bloomer, and Cierra Seibel had seven points, four assists and four rebounds. The Blackhawks held the Ramblers to 34% shooting from the field, including a 26% mark from 3-point range.
Makenna Rohrscheib led all scorers with 16 points for Regis, and Ava Highman added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
It was the second Western Cloverbelt victory of the season for Bloomer.
Independence 44, Black River Falls 39: The Indees overcame a slow start in a big way. After scoring just 12 points in the first half, Independence surged back with 32 points after halftime for a nonconference win. The Indees trailed by 10 at the break.
Avery Pape led the way with 15 points, and Aubrie Pronschinske added 14.
Boys basketball
River Falls 64, Rice Lake 49: The Wildcats secured a Big Rivers victory, pulling away in the second half. They overcame another huge night from Rice Lake’s Tyler Orr, who scored 35 points and hit seven 3-pointers. Jacob Landgraf led River Falls with 17 points.
Orr has scored 30-plus points in all three of the Warriors’ games this season. His 35 on Monday were a season-high.
Wausau West 73, Chippewa Falls 68: Mason Monarski scored 26 points for Chippewa Falls, but the Cardinals couldn’t overcome a hot-shooting Warriors team. Wausau West made 13 3-pointers, with seven coming from Cole Nelson. He scored 28 points.
Keion Twyman scored 10 points for Chi-Hi. The Cardnials made 12 3-pointers, including five by Monarski.