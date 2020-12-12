After a back-and-forth contest left things tight in the closing moments, Evan Moss called game.
The Altoona senior scored the game-winning basket with five seconds left, boosting the Rails boys basketball team to a 50-48 win over Elk Mound on Saturday.
Moss' make from the baseline proved to be the difference after the Mounders' last second shot rimmed out.
Brayden Turk led Altoona with 18 points and Raekwon Cole added nine. Moss finished with six points.
Ben Heath had a game-high 20 points for Elk Mound, which connected on nine 3-pointers as a team.
Prescott 77, Regis 68: The Ramblers got 19 points from JP Wolterstorff, but couldn't stop the sharpshooting Cardinals. Prescott made 14 3-pointers in the win, led by Jordan Malmlov's eight triples. He finished with 28 points. Aaron Haselwander and Zander Rockow scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Regis.
Fall Creek 65, Unity 39: Jayden Fitch poured in a game-best 32 points as the Crickets cruised to victory. Bo Vollrath and Luke Olson chipped in with nine points apiece for Fall Creek, which improved to 4-0 on the season.
Spooner 53, Barron 30: Sam Baumgard scored 11 points to lead the Golden Bears, but they couldn't keep up with the Rails.
Girls basketball
Rice Lake 56, Stanley-Boyd 51: Brynn Olson's game-high 23 points helped lift the Warriors past the Orioles. She made five 3-pointers. Jordan Roethel and Callie Karstens scored 10 and nine points, respectively, for Rice Lake. Teagen Becker led Stanley-Boyd with 18 points.
Boys hockey
Rice Lake 3, Hayward 2: Jace Fitzgerald, Cole Fenske and Zach Holmstrom did the scoring as the Warriors edged the Hurricanes. Ian Krance made 30 saves in net.