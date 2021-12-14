McKenna Shipman scored 17 points to help the Colfax girls basketball team pull away in the second half for a key Dunn-St. Croix victory over Durand 52-43 on Tuesday in Colfax.
The game was tied at 18 at halftime, but the Vikings outscored the Panthers 34-25 after the break to secure the win. It moved Colfax to 3-0 in the Dunn-St. Croix and dropped Durand to 1-1. Both programs perennially compete for the league title.
Jill Bowe added 11 points for Colfax. Emilee Burcham scored 10.
Madisyn Kilboten led Durand with a game-high 19 points. She knocked down four 3-pointers.
Eau Claire North 84, River Falls 71: Reanna Hutchinson’s 26 points helped the Huskies get past the Wildcats in Big Rivers play. Morgan Smith added 15 points for North, and Brya Smith scored 12.
Menomonie 57, Eau Claire Memorial 50: Mary Berg had 15 points and Emma Mommsen added 13 to help the Mustangs secure a Big Rivers win. Shelby Thornton scored 11 for Menomonie. Brenna Lasher led the Old Abes with 16 points.
Rice Lake 73, Hudson 62: The Warriors overturned an eight-point halftime deficit to go home with a Big Rivers win. Brynn Olson led the way with 19 points, and Jordan Roethel and Eliana Sheplee added 17 and 16, respectively.
Fall Creek 45, Altoona 44: Gianna Vollrath scored 14 points and Jenna Anders had 11 for the Crickets, who needed every one of those points to hold off former conference foe Altoona. Josie Rondestvedt had 16 points for the Rails.
New Richmond 55, Chippewa Falls 27: The Cardinals got 12 points from Ava Reuter, but couldn’t keep up with the Tigers.
Cadott 74, Owen-Withee 30: Lauryn Goettl scored 20 points for the Hornets, and Emma Kowalczyk added 18 as the two combined to outscore their opponents.
Blair-Taylor 90, Augusta 24: Lindsay Steien stayed hot, recording 32 points and six assists for the Wildcats. Abby Thompson added 17 points, six assists and five steals. Brittany Bergman scored 10 points for Augusta.
Eleva-Strum 49, Whitehall 31: Madison Schultz had 15 points for the Cardinals and Paige Hanner contributed 12 more in a Dairyland victory. Jaden Bautch added 11 points for the Cardinals, while Norah Youngbauer scored 10 for the Norse.
Alma Center Lincoln 39, Spencer 21: Aiyana Eliason had 13 points while Gabbie Heredia added 12 of her own to pace the Hornets.
Lake Holcombe 61, Winter 33: Brooke Lechleitner scored 19 points for the Chieftains, and Emma Lechleitner added 13 of her own.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 73, Stevens Point 64: Mason Stoik led a triple-threat for the Old Abes, scoring a team-high 20 points in a nonconference victory. Will Boser and Mekhi Shaw added 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Menomonie 75, Sparta 52: Noah Feddersen had a big night, putting in 27 points to lead the Mustangs to victory. Reed Styer added 13 points for Menomonie, and Charlie Morning was right behind with 12.
Prescott 78, Altoona 50: The Rails couldn’t keep pace with the Cardinals, who got 24 points from Aden Russell. Conner Lewis and Marsten Salsbury scored 11 apiece to lead Altoona.
Elmwood/Plum City 60, McDonell 56: Luke Webb scored 21 points to help lift the Wolves past the Macks in nonconference action. Travis Seipel added 12 points for the Wolves, while Eddie Mittermeyer scored 17 to lead McDonell.
Stanley-Boyd 86, Cadott 69: Carsen Hause poured in 31 points in a huge performance to carry the Orioles past their rivals. Brady Potaczek added 20 points for Stanley-Boyd, which pulled away after hafltime. Warren Bowe led Cadott with 18 points.
Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 41: Jerome Delikowski’s 16 points helped the Mounders hold off the Blackhawks. Kaden Russo added 12 points for the Mounders. Connor Crane led all scorers with 20 for Bloomer.
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Eleva-Strum 38: Brady Monson scored 10 points for the Cardinals, but they couldn’t take down the Mustangs. Dominic McRoberts had a game-high 26 points for Melrose-Mindoro.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Onalaska 2: The Sabers overcame a 2-0 deficit, with Joey Schemenauer scoring twice in the comeback. Emma-Lyn Stephenson’s goal in the second period up the Sabers ahead. Paige Steinmetz also scored for CFM.
Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax 42, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 24: Luke Blanchard, Bowen Rothbauer and Brison Tuschl all won by pin to help Bloomer/Colfax capture the dual.