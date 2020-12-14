Regis girls basketball erased a five-point halftime deficit, led by an 18-point outing by Makenna Rohrscheib, to best Colfax 44-36 Monday at the Greenhouse.
Rohrscheib came on in the second half, scoring 14 of her 18 for a Ramblers squad that moved back to .500 at 2-2. Ava Highman added eight while Katie Andrews scored seven against a Vikings team that went to sectionals last season.
Madison Barstad led Colfax with 13 points.
Cadott 58, Lake Holcombe 47: Jada Kowalczyk scored 24 for the Hornets, who earned their third victory of the season.
Allison Golat-Hattamer scored 19 points for Lake Holcombe, which also got double-digit production from Karly Kirkman (11 points) and Brooke Lechleitner (10).
Ladysmith 47, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40: Raemalee Smith led the Lumberjills to their first victory of the season with a 20-point performance. She also hit a game-high three times from 3-point range.
Maggie Timm and Abigail Johnson each scored 12 for the Bulldogs.
Aquinas 67, Altoona 58: Brittany Klatt scored 16 and Averie Varsho added 13 for the Rails, but Altoona struggled slowing down Aquinas from deep. The Blugolds hit 12 3-pointers, with Jacy Weisbrod hitting five herself.
Weisbrod led Aquinas with 22 points, while Macy Donarski had 21.
Boys basketball
Marathon 67, Stanley-Boyd 39: The Orioles were only down 10 at the break before Marathon pulled away. The visitors had four double-digit scorers, led by Nathan Hanke with 15.
Lucas Smith and Carsen Hause each scored 11 for Stanley-Boyd.
Wrestling
Whitehall 48, Durand 21: The Norse got victories from Mathew Poulos, Kayden Gaier, Brekken Kulig, Taevyn Saintford, Liam Herrick and Nolan Thompson in a dual victory.